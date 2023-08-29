Build Wealth In Alternative Investments: Join Morgan Creek, Grayscale, Vodafone, Bitget And More at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov.14 in New York City

Benzinga, the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, is excited to announce a robust lineup of speakers that includes the world’s top investors, founders and entrepreneurs for its annual Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov. 14 in New York City.

This must-attend event promises to be the largest gathering of digital asset companies and institutional investors, offering a year's worth of networking opportunities in one day. Forge partnerships and build winning investment strategies. This event is where global power players, Wall Street money managers and blockchain visionaries meet and manifest a dynamic, future-forward Web3 marketplace.

The Future Of Digital Assets conference will be preceded by the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Nov. 13. Both events will be held at Convene at 225 Liberty St. in Manhattan.

“We're gearing up for a monumental event this November. The lineup is unmatched, and we will truly be charting the course for how Wall Street and digital assets work with and against each other,” says Luke Jacobi, president of Benzinga.

Benzinga’s impressive roster of speakers continues to grow daily. Some highlights include:

· Brett Harrison, Founder, CEO, Architect



· Luca Netz, CEO, Pudgy Penguins



· Caitlin Long, Founder, CEO, Custodia Bank



· Mark Yusko, CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital Management



· Keith Grossman, President of Enterprise, MoonPay



· Gracy Chen, Managing Director, Bitget



· David Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Vodafone



· Brooke Stoddard, VP, Client Team, Grayscale Investments



· Alex Salnikov, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer, Rarible



· Abhishek Saxena, Investment Principal, Polygon Ventures



· Bobby Zagotta, CEO, Bitstamp USA, Global Commercial Officer, Bitstamp USA

To see the full agenda with speakers, go here.

Early bird registration is live NOW! Don't miss your chance to save money and join us for this unparalleled opportunity to network, learn and discover the future of digital assets. Register here.

Story continues

For more information, visit the Future of Digital Assets event page.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a leading content provider to global brokerages and media outlets, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider. Benzinga delivers high-quality, low-cost, and timely content directly to users through newswires, analytics software, and other data services. In addition to its core product portfolio, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events to assist investors, founders, and operators in the next stage of their growth.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Build Wealth In Alternative Investments: Join Morgan Creek, Grayscale, Vodafone, Bitget And More at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov.14 in New York City originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.