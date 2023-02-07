U.S. markets closed

BuildDirect Appoints Eyal Ofir to its Audit Committee

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, announced today that the Company has appointed Eyal Ofir to its Audit Committee. With over 20 years of investment banking and capital markets experience, Eyal Ofir is currently a Director of BuildDirect, having been appointed in April 2022.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Logo
BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.)

The Company also announced today that Natalie Ku is resigning as the Chief Operations Officer of the Company effective February 3, 2023, and Julie Todaro is stepping down from her role as Director of the Company effective immediately.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Eyal Ofir to our Audit Committee," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "Additionally, on behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Natalie Ku and Julie Todaro for their respective service to the Company and wish them all of the best in their current and future endeavours."

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/builddirect-appoints-eyal-ofir-to-its-audit-committee-301739990.html

