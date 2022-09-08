U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,601.00
    +24.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,286.25
    +23.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.63
    +0.69 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -3.2650 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -26.91 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1501
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0160
    +0.2780 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,334.97
    +587.85 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.65
    +22.95 (+5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,987.78
    +557.48 (+2.03%)
     

BuildDirect Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

·6 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Private Placement") (see the news release of the Company dated August 30, 2022).

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc Logo (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.)
BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc Logo (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.)

All references to dollars herein are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified.

The Company issued a total of 5,434,785 Common Shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.46 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $2,500,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to continue to advance BuildDirect's strategy and for general working capital purposes.  The Company expects to complete subsequent tranches of the Private Placement on or before October 14, 2022.  No bonus, finder's fee, commission, agent's option or other compensation is payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of approximately four months ending on January 8, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities law.

Pelecanus Investments Ltd. ("Pelecanus"), Lyra Growth Partners Inc. ("Lyra") and Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie") are all insiders by virtue of currently holding 35.7% (undiluted) and 38.6% (partially diluted), 13.9% (undiluted) and 15.2% (partially diluted), and 12.7% (undiluted) and 13.9% (partially diluted) respectively of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.  Pelecanus, Lyra and Beedie, through a wholly owned subsidiary, all participated in this first tranche of the Private Placement by purchasing 2,391,305, 1,521,740 and 1,521,740 Common Shares respectively and, accordingly, the Private Placement constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").  The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirement under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of Pelecanus', Lyra's and Beedie's participation in the Private Placement does not exceed more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as set forth in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company will not file a material change report more than twenty-one (21) days before the expected closing date of the Private Placement, as the details of the Private Placement were not finalized until September 7, 2022, and the Company wishes to close the Private Placement as soon as practicable. A copy of the early warning reports to be filed by the Company in connection with the Private Placement will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the BuildDirect's profile and may also be obtained by contacting Matthew Alexander, Interim CFO at ir@BuildDirect.com or by telephone at 1-778-382-7748. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation. The Company's head office is at #090-200 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4, Canada, and the address of Lyra is 2150 – 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9, Canada.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as financial statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer.  BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network.  BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry.  For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.  Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected closing of subsequent tranches of the Private Placement and use of proceeds of the Private Placement.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c1301.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised for Growth

    With technology companies taking the brunt of the market downturn amidst inflation concerns, there are certainly opportunities brewing.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Why AMD Stock Fell 10.2% in August

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 10.2% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. August was a roller coaster of emotions for AMD investors as the company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its quarterly report but came up short in its third-quarter guidance. Technology stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down 34% year to date as rising inflation and fears of a recession have slowed consumer spending.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]