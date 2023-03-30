BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (CVE:BILD) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.4m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (CVE:BILD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Ryan Beedie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$700k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.46 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.18. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While BuildDirect.com Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of BuildDirect.com Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 10% of BuildDirect.com Technologies shares, worth about CA$781k, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BuildDirect.com Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no BuildDirect.com Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if BuildDirect.com Technologies insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BuildDirect.com Technologies (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

