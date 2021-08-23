BuildDirect Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $23 million, with year-over-year recurring revenue growth of 368%

Successfully completed RTO raising CAD$20.5 million to support growth strategy

BuildDirect reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), an innovative platform for purchasing and selling building materials online, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"The home renovation industry is at a key inflection point with rising demand for building materials continuing unabated," said Dan Park, CEO of BuildDirect. "Our reverse takeover, raising C$20.5 million will be invested to enhance our differentiated omni-channel offering and infrastructure, as well as our robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities, to accelerate our growth. Our second quarter results highlight the strength of our business as we continue the positive momentum supported by our progress of capturing recurring revenue from our pro customers."

Dan Park, continued, "we remain focused on realizing BuildDirect's vision to transform and simplify the home renovation industry. With a large and growing total addressable market of $71 billion1 in the US flooring market ripe for consolidation, we are confident that BuildDirect will capture an increasing share of the underserved Professional market to become a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry."

"We are confident that our distinct DiPhy (digital + physical) strategy, robust technology, heavyweight delivery platform, and end-to-end flooring portfolio positions BuildDirect to drive significant value for all our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

USD$ (unless otherwise noted) Second Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2020 % Change Revenue $23.4 million $13.1 million 79% Gross Profit $8.8 million $5.2 million 70% Gross Margin 37.4% 39.3% -5% Adjusted EBITDA2 ($0.07 million) ($0.16 million) 54%



1 Source: Floor Covering Weekly; Vol 69 No 16; July 27, 2020. 2Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the MD&A and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure below.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue of $23.4 million increased 79% compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the December 31, 2020 acquisition of FloorSource, and an increase in customer demand for building supplies.

Recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue increased significantly by 368% to 51%.

Gross profit increased 70% to $8.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin decreased by 5.0% to 37.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to slightly lower gross margin percentages from the FloorSource business and higher supply chain costs in 2021 compared to 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.07 million) improved 54% compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the incremental contribution from the acquisition of FloorSource.

Highlights Subsequent to the Second Quarter

Completed a successful RTO of VLCTY Capital Inc. on August 13, 2021. Concurrent with the RTO, BuildDirect raised total gross proceeds of C$20.5 million through a private placement of 3,487,000 subscription receipts at an issue price of C$5.75 per subscription receipt. Additionally, BuildDirect completed a non-brokered private placement offering of equity units at an issue price of C$5.75 per unit for gross process of C$0.5 million.

BuildDirect began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BILD".

2021 Outlook

BuildDirect's business performance accelerated over the past year, as a result of significant growth in the home improvement products industry driven by a shift towards investment in the home, which has driven record breaking online growth in building material purchases. Driving this growth forward, BuildDirect intends to continue expanding gross margin through further alignment of unit economics and profitability in addition to enhancing revenue through its omnichannel platform. In 2021, BuildDirect anticipates revenue in the range of $90 - $98 million, representing significant year-over-year growth"

BuildDirect believes its best days are still ahead as the Company leverages its DiPhy (digital + physical) growth strategy and expands its reach into bricks and mortar independent retailers and captures the B2B professionals. The above guidance does not include additional acquisitions, however BuildDirect maintains a strong funnel of actionable acquisition targets that fit within its well-defined investment criteria.

Actual results may differ materially from BuildDirect's financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

BuildDirect's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available on the Company's website at www.BuildDirect.com. and on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the potential demand for building materials, potential growth, potential share of the US flooring market, potential value for all stakeholders, expected growth margins, and expected revenues for 2021, potential acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



June 30, December 31,

2021 2020 Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,978,958 $ 5,416,511 Restricted cash (note 20) 15,107,291 - Short-term investments 118,000 118,000 Trade and other receivables (note 3) 2,866,858 2,727,955 Advances to vendors 1,351,065 391,641 Inventories (note 4) 5,841,258 5,446,940 Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits 844,807 994,597 Total current assets 31,108,237 15,095,644 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment (note 5) 536,015 835,921 Intangible assets (note 6) 10,188,990 11,326,135 Right-of-use assets (note 7) 3,586,595 900,834 Non-current advances to vendors 567,480 567,284





Total Assets $ 45,987,317 $ 28,725,818

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)





Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8) $ 8,722,827 $ 6,834,980 Income taxes payable 809,506 - Current portion of lease liabilities (note 9) 969,742 458,841 Deferred revenue 3,122,757 1,531,960 Loan payable (note 10) 3,916,709 3,927,113 Current portion of promissory note (note 12) 1,394,097 1,145,986 Current portion of deferred consideration payable 508,623 602,681 Subscription receipts obligation (note 20) 16,177,384 -

35,621,645 14,501,561 Non-current liabilities



Deferred consideration payable 1,207,675 1,018,555 Lease liabilities (note 9) 3,626,065 1,476,044 Convertible notes (note 11) 16,530,308 12,120,679 Warrants (note 11) 2,490,321 480,321 Promissory note (note 12) 4,471,774 4,552,670

28,326,143 19,648,269 Shareholders' equity (deficiency):



Share capital 92,469,780 92,459,612 Share based payment reserve 11,449,567 10,395,737 Deficit (121,879,818) (108,279,361)

(17,960,471) (5,424,012) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 45,987,317 $ 28,725,818



Commitments and contingencies (note 16) Subsequent events (note 20) See accompanying notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended June 30 For the six months ended June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue (note 14) $ 23,407,028 $ 13,095,742 $ 44,294,065 $ 22,239,389









Cost of goods sold (note 4) 14,653,267 7,939,334 28,155,499 13,503,559









Gross Profit 8,753,761 5,156,408 16,138,566 8,735,830









Operating expenses:







Fulfillment costs 2,370,310 2,430,478 4,480,310 3,986,481 Selling and marketing 2,664,954 1,967,048 5,391,244 3,472,710 Administration 4,270,977 1,627,940 7,542,240 3,318,140 Research and development 517,191 (397,550) 825,563 (87,218) Depreciation and amortization 757,706 207,977 1,951,243 445,450

10,581,138 5,835,893 20,190,600 11,135,563









Loss from operations (1,827,377) (679,485) (4,052,034) (2,399,733)









Other income (expense):







Interest income 18,768 26,156 40,270 56,588 Interest expense (502,257) (196,289) (1,301,857) (407,369) Finance costs (note 20) (1,070,093) - (1,070,093) - Rental income 43,030 129,781 100,556 309,459 Fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants (5,089,253) - (6,419,629) - Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (48,639) (217,991) (88,164) 80,860 Gain on sublease - 129,148 - 129,148

(6,648,444) (129,195) (8,738,917) 168,686









Loss before income taxes (8,475,821) (808,680) (12,790,951) (2,231,047)









Income tax expense (467,304) - (809,506) -









Total loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (8,943,125) $ (808,680) $ (13,600,457) $ (2,231,047)









Deficit, beginning of period $ (112,936,693) $ (105,142,492) $ (108,279,361) $ (103,720,125)









Deficit, end of period $ (121,879,818) $ (105,951,172) $ (121,879,818) $ (105,951,172)









Loss per share (expressed in $ per share):







Basic loss per share (0.07) (0.01) (0.11) (0.02) Diluted loss per share (0.07) (0.01) (0.11) (0.02)









See accompanying notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



Series 1 AA Series 2 AA Common shares Share based payment

reserve





Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Deficit Total Balance – December 31, 2019 65,000,000 $ 50,481,532 54,846,926 $ 41,974,552 204 $ 28 $ 10,165,655 $ (103,720,125) $ (1,098,358) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period – – – – – – – (2,231,047) (2,231,047) Share-based compensation

expense – – – – – – 115,041 – 115,041 Balance – June 30, 2020 65,000,000 $ 50,481,532 54,846,926 $ 41,974,552 204 $ 28 $ 10,280,696 $ (105,951,172) $ (3,214,364) Balance – December 31, 2020 65,000,000 $ 50,481,532 44,642,845 $ 34,165,332 10,229,285 $ 7,812,748 $ 10,395,737 $ (108,279,361) $ (5,424,012) Loss and comprehensive loss

for the period – – – – – – – (13,600,457) (13,600,457) Share-based payment

expense – – – – –

1,053,830 – 1,053,830 Balance – June 30, 2021 65,000,000 $ 50,481,532 44,642,845 $ 34,165,332 10,229,285 $ 7,822,916 $ 11,449,567 $ (121,879,818) $ (17,960,471)































See accompanying notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

For the three months ended June 30 For the six months ended June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020









Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities:







Loss for the period before income taxes $ (8,475,821) $ (808,680) $ (12,790,951) $ (2,231,047) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:







Depreciation 757,706 207,977 1,951,243 445,450 Stock-based compensation expense 954,574 57,521 1,053,830 115,041 Other interest and finance cost 397,929 107,667 1,087,914 218,709 Interest on leases 104,328 88,622 213,943 188,660 Interest earned on lease receivables and other (18,768) (26,156) (40,270) (56,588) Fair value adjustment on convertible debt and warrants 5,089,253 - 6,419,629 - Finance costs 1,070,093 - 1,070,093 - Unrealized foreign exchange 56,377 137,853 103,978 (187,502) Gain on lease modification - (129,148) - (129,148)

(64,329) (364,344) (930,591) (1,636,425)









Changes in non-cash operating working capital:







Short-term investments - (83,000) - (83,000) Trade and other receivables (225,329) (113,235) (247,949) (1,808) Inventories (72,806) (445,130) (394,318) (493,601) Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits (96,511) 104,526 149,790 1,344,293 Advances to vendors (505,799) 634,766 (959,620) 403,468 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,174,562 850,449 1,887,847 763,760 Deferred revenue 233,770 724,674 1,590,797 1,266,237 Total operating activities 443,558 1,308,705 1,095,956 1,562,923









Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (25,129) (2,662) (28,649) (6,836) Principal received on lease receivables 55,134 50,405 109,046 99,693 Interest received 18,768 26,156 40,270 56,588 Total investing activities 48,773 73,899 120,667 149,445









Financing activities:







Subscription receipts proceeds 16,177,384 - 16,177,384 - Restricted cash related to subscription receipts (15,107,291) - (15,107,291) - Subscription receipts issuance costs (1,070,093) - (1,070,093) - Common shares issued upon exercise of stock options 10,168 - 10,168 - Principal lease payments (228,899) (177,131) (510,382) (363,848) Interest paid (482,388) (196,289) (1,259,177) (407,369) Loan repayment - - 105,215 - Total financing activities (701,119) (373,420) (1,654,176) (771,217)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (208,788) 1,009,185 (437,553) 941,152









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,187,746 3,389,480 5,416,511 3,457,513









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,978,958 $ 4,398,665 $ 4,978,958 $ 4,398,665 See accompanying notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.











For the three months ended June 30 For the six months ended June 30 Adjusted EBITDA 2021 2020 2021 2020









Loss for the period $ (8,943,125) $ (808,680) $ (13,600,457) $ (2,231,047) Income tax expense 467,304 - 809,506 - Depreciation and amortization 757,706 207,977 1,951,243 445,450 Interest 483,489 170,133 1,261,587 350,781 EBITDA (7,234,626) (430,570) (9,578,121) (1,434,816)









EBITDA adjustments







Stock-based compensation $ 954,574 $ 57,520 $ 1,053,830 $ 115,041 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 48,639 217,991 88,164 80,860 Fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants 5,089,253 - 6,419,629 - Impact of fair value adjustment of Inventory in FloorSource acquisition1



528,552 - Significant bad debt expense2



257,891 - Finance costs3 1,070,093 - 1,070,093 -









Adjusted EBITDA (72,067) (155,059) (159,962) (1,400,635) Adjusted EBITDA % 0% (1%) (0%) (6%)



1 The adjustment for the impact of the fair value of FloorSource inventory relates to the impact on normal selling profit from the fact that IFRS requires that the inventory be recorded at fair value on acquisition and not at FloorSource's historical cost. Earnings are impacted as this inventory was sold in the period. 2 The adjustment is a non-recurring activity, relating to a provision for an advance made to a former employee, which was deemed uncollectible in 2021. 3 The adjustment relates to agents' commission and certain expenses of the private placement offering totalling CDN $1,326,273.

