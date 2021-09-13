BuildDirect Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Daniel Park, Chief Executive Officer, BuildDirect Technology Inc., ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") (TSXV: BILD) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

"The BuildDirect team is thrilled to be ringing the opening bell today on the TSXV in celebration of our transition to the public markets," said Dan Park, CEO of BuildDirect. "This event marks a major milestone for BuildDirect, positioning the Company to take advantage of a significant growth inflection point in the home improvement industry. Listing with the TSXV enables BuildDirect to access a broader base of investors to support us and maximize our ability to execute our omnichannel growth strategy to scale our business."

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com .

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

