Builder tears down Paradise Valley house to make way for $29M mansion

A Paradise Valley home built in 1989 has been torn down to make way for a $29 million mansion with a river pool running the length of it and a rooftop pickleball court.

Plans call for the 11,215-square-foot home facing Camelback Mountain to also have a 120-foot-wide backyard water wall, a glass elevator, three outdoor decks, a conference room and office, built-in sushi and juice bars in the kitchen and a golf simulator.

The home, named Mountain Magic, will also have seven bedrooms and bathrooms, two kitchens, a wine cellar, a wet bar and a four-car garage.

WOW Luxury Properties is the developer, and Cullum Homes is building it. Construction is scheduled to be completed next year.

“We saw a property that was not properly utilizing the incredible assets it had,” said David Hersh, founder of WOW. “We now have the blueprints for what will be an incredibly positioned estate with two stories.”

WOW and Cullum are also planning a $75 million Paradise Valley estate with 13 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, eight half bathrooms, a 15-car garage, a casino room, four wet bars and two outdoor kitchens.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tearing down a Paradise Valley house to make way for a $29M mansion