Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops by 38.8%

Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $4.5 billion, a decrease of 21.3%.

Net income decreased 38.8% to $451.5 million, or $3.59 per diluted share compared to $4.72 in the prior year period.

The company repurchased 1.7 million shares in Q3; $1.6 billion of share repurchases year-to-date.

Despite industry volatility, the company remains confident in its 2023 outlook.

Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023. The company reported net sales of $4.5 billion, a decrease of 21.3% primarily driven by a weaker housing market and commodity deflation, partially offset by growth from acquisitions. Net income decreased 38.8% to $451.5 million, or $3.59 per diluted share compared to $4.72 in the prior year period.

Financial Performance Highlights

The gross profit margin percentage decreased 10 basis points to 34.9%, primarily due to core organic margin normalization and partially offset by Multi-Family strength. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30.6% to $813.3 million, primarily driven by lower net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 240 basis points to 17.9% attributable to lower net sales and reduced operating leverage.

Cash provided by operating activities was $649.5 million, down $851.3 million compared to the prior year period, while free cash flow was $537.8 million, down $879.4 million compared to the prior year period. The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with liquidity of $1.1 billion and a net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.1x.

Share Repurchase and Acquisitions

During the quarter, Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) repurchased 1.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $136.22 for $224.9 million. Year to date, the company has repurchased 16.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $97.43 per share for $1.6 billion. The company has reduced shares outstanding by 11.2% year to date.

The company also completed two acquisitions during the quarter. Year to date, the company has completed five acquisitions with aggregate prior year sales of approximately $350 million.

Company Outlook

Despite industry volatility and macroeconomic headwinds, Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) remains confident in its 2023 outlook. The company expects net sales to be in a range of $16.8 billion to $17.1 billion, gross profit margin to be in a range of 34% to 35%, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Builders FirstSource Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

