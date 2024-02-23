Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Builders FirstSource, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $3.55, expectations were $2.7. Builders FirstSource, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

David Rush: Thank you, Heather. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call. I'm proud of our full-year results. I'm proud of our full-year results, which demonstrate the strength of our broad product portfolio and continued execution by our team members. Despite a challenging operating environment in 2023, which saw significant reduction in single-family starts, we delivered resilient results. As promised, we delivered a double-digit EBITDA margin in the high teens along with robust free cash flow. We accomplished this through operational rigor and by closely partnering with our customers to help address their pain points through the use of our value-added solutions. Our results in 2023 further validate our strategy to be the easiest to do business with across the industry.

I also want to thank everyone who participated both in person and virtually at our Investor Day in December, where we laid out the next leg of our growth journey. We're grateful for your ongoing support. As we begin 2024, we are excited about the opportunities in front of us. We remain focused on profitable growth by leading with our value-added solutions, deploying our digital platform, and expanding in desirable markets through our proven M&A strategy. These initiatives, along with our commitment to efficient operations and disciplined capital deployment, will continue to compound long-term shareholder value. Our investments in value-added and digital solutions are driving clear market differentiation, delivering greater efficiency, and empowering the next generation of home building.

