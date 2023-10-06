Builders FirstSource's (NYSE:BLDR) earnings growth rate lags the 55% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) share price down 12% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 797% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.0%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Builders FirstSource achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 86% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 55% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.06.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Builders FirstSource's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Builders FirstSource has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 88% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 55% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Builders FirstSource (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

