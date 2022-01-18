U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.92
    +1.49 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5760
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,440.71
    +213.23 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

BuildFire Earns Top Awards and Badges in G2's Winter 2022 Reports

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive quarter, BuildFire has earned a "Leader" badge in G2's Grid Report for Drag and Drop App Builders. The award is reserved for app builders with the highest customer satisfaction scores based on real user reviews and market presence.

logo
logo

Out of 103 software brands in the drag and drop app builder category on G2.com, only seven earned a Leader badge in the Winter 2022 Grid Report.

Ian Blair, the founder and CEO of BuildFire, said, "I couldn't be happier about this achievement. The G2 awards mean a lot to me since they're based on reviews from actual users."

"The drag and drop app builder category is especially important for us because our platform is built for non-technical users. It validates everything we're striving to achieve here on a daily basis. We want our software accessible to anyone, without sacrificing quality and performance," Ian continued.

In addition to the Leader badge, BuildFire was named a "High Performer" in seven additional G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports, including mid-market app builder software, small business app builder software, mobile development platforms, and application development platforms. BuildFire also made the list of "Momentum Leaders" in three additional Momentum Grid Reports. Overall, BuildFire was recognized for 11 different achievements.

About: BuildFire is an industry leader in the mobile app development space. The software makes it easy for businesses to create iOS and Android apps without writing any code. Simple enough for DIY users and robust enough for companies with advanced customization needs, BuildFire offers limitless scalability at a fraction of the price compared to traditional development. More than ten thousand professional-grade apps have been created with BuildFire since its launch in 2014.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buildfire-earns-top-awards-and-badges-in-g2s-winter-2022-reports-301463330.html

SOURCE BuildFire

