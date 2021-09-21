U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Building on 106 Years, A Fresh Face for Meyer

·2 min read

STRATFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When William B. Meyer started his company in 1915, he provided moving services with one truck from a small office in Bridgeport, Connecticut. While the company remains family-owned and operated four generations later, its operations have expanded to include multiple locations from Massachusetts to Delaware and services from logistics and relocation to storage and workplace solutions.

To honor this expansion and prepare for its next chapter of growth, William B. Meyer announced today that it has shortened its brand name to Meyer and developed an entirely new brand and visual identity.

"For over 100 years, Meyer has been on a journey to this moment. Along the way, we've grown, expanded, and upgraded, but this year, we took a step back to reflect on what we stand for and the business we're in," shared Meyer President Tom Gillon, Jr.

"Today, with our shorter name, new brand, and expanded suite of services, we're acknowledging who we are committed to becoming," added CEO Mike Racette. "Meyer empowers our customers to become stronger through transition and change, and our new tagline Shaping Futures conveys the lasting value we deliver every day."

The new Meyer brand and services are highlighted on the company's new website at www.MeyerInc.com and will be highly visible on Meyer's vehicles, equipment and facilities across the region.

About Meyer

Headquartered in Stratford, CT and serving customers across the Northeast with key locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Delaware, Meyer is a logistics, relocation and storage solutions company for organizations that require smart transformation of their spaces and assets. More information is available at www.MeyerInc.com.

Media Contact:
Ted Kennedy
203-383-6100
319326@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-on-106-years-a-fresh-face-for-meyer-301380807.html

SOURCE Meyer

