Building AI guardrails should be part of the process

As companies start relying more on AI-powered tools to help increase productivity and efficiency, they need to think about creating policies that can address any ethical, practical or legal issues, writes Richard Marcus, head of information security at AuditBoard.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.

Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

According to a Gartner survey, more than half the organizations that use AI have policies in place. But, as Marcus points out, building a solid rulebook now can help prevent plenty of headaches in the future.

Thanks for reading!

Karyne

Pitch Deck Teardown: Doola’s $1M strategic investment deck

Pitch Deck Teardown for Doola

Image Credits: Doola (opens in a new window)

Though there’s some information missing from Doola’s deck, resident pitch expert Haje Kamps found a lot to like: The company really seems to know its audience and does a good job explaining the problems it's trying to solve in one simple slide.

Still, there’s not a lot about the product itself, the competitive landscape, or a go-to-market plan, making it hard to understand exactly how the company will do what it promises.

Any growth is good, but sustainable growth is the key to success

Man's hand in black and white placing block on largest stack of 5 growing stacks of yellow and red tinted blocks

Image Credits: PM Images / Getty Images

Matt Lerner, who spent 11 years in marketing at PayPal, offers some solid advice for founders: “Selling more is like the last step; the first step is learning,” Lerner told Haje Kamps. “The next step is trying stuff and validating it. In the very beginning come up with some ideas that could be big if they worked, and validate them.”

Developer experience is more important than developer productivity

Group of developers working together.

Image Credits: Macrostore / Getty Images

Business leaders are pressured to measure the impact of their business, and an important metric to track is often productivity: how much work was done in a time period. But Atlassian’s head of DevOps, Andrew Boyagi, argues that perhaps this is the wrong metric to focus on. “Imagine the possibilities if the same amount of time and energy was invested in improving developer productivity rather than trying to measure it,” he writes.

Story continues

Get the TechCrunch+ Roundup newsletter in your inbox!

sign up for the TechCrunch+ roundup newsletter

To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email each Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “sign up for newsletters” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “subscribe.”

Was HPE’s $14B Juniper acquisition a wise move?

Two execs try to prop up profits by pushing the last piece of the bar graph into place.

Image Credits: Alfieri / Getty Images

A few weeks after HPE’s massive $14 billion deal to buy Juniper, investors don’t seem to be thrilled — at least if you measure their excitement by how the stock is doing. But the numbers look good, and the acquisition could help bolster HPE’s networking business: The Juniper purchase will immediately increase the networking segment from 18% of total revenue to 32%, an analyst told Ron Miller and Alex Wilhelm. So why do investors seem skittish?

Startups must strategize and budget for AI-assisted software development in 2024

Digital representation of machine with code and a futuristic keyboard in front of it.

Image Credits: Olemedia / Getty Images

Alex Circei, CEO and co-founder of Waydev, cuts right to the chase: “Enterprises need to understand how much to budget into AI tools, how to weigh the benefits of AI versus new recruits, and how to ensure their training is on point.” Not doing so can lead to wasted money, wasted efforts and even losing staff.