What are they building by the Airport Connector and I-95 intersection? We found out.

Road construction projects are happening all around the state, all the time. There's the new Interstate 95 North project, the tireless work on the Newport Pell Bridge, the new roundabout at the Henderson Bridge. You get the idea.

This week for What and Why RI it's a smaller Rhode Island Department of Transportation that sparked a question, about a new structure currently being built in the grassy area next to I-95.

“What is being built in the intersection of I-95 and the Airport Connector in Warwick?” a What and Why RI reader wrote in asking, referring specifically to the wall-metal frame that recently went up.

Here’s what we found out.

What are they building?

The structure is the new Rhode Island sign, welcoming people who just flew in from T.F. Green International Airport and bidding a bon voyage to those about to leave. It’s one part of the bigger Airport Connector Project.

The project included four miles of paving – 1-mile on Airport Connector and 3 miles of Post Road between Coronado Road and Warwick Avenue – and adding high visibility pavement markers, new sidewalks and eliminating some drop-off areas.

It also beautifies the area, replacing the guardrail with a grass swale and planting over 400 trees, perennials and shrubs including Autumn Blaze Maples, Blue Spruce, Ginkos, Hummingbird Summersweet bushes, Rhododendron and Forsythia.

“For thousands of visitors to Rhode Island, the Airport Connector is Rhode Island’s welcome mat,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a press release for the July 2022 groundbreaking. “These improvements will make vital safety improvements while providing a great first impression of our great state.”

How much did the project cost?

The project costs $12.9 million, according to the state.

It’s part of the $92 million allocated to 2022 paving projects by RIDOT in 2022, and a bigger commitment, made in 2022, to spend $492 million over five years to pave “Rhode Island’s worst roads” as McKee put it.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was one source of funding for the roadwork.

When will the project be done?

The project was originally set to be completed by June 2023 but was delayed.

It should be wrapping up soon though.

“The project is on track to reach substantial completion by the end of the year, pending fabrication of some signage and the wave concept art,” RIDOT Chief of Public Affairs Charles St. Martin. “Some of those items may be done over the winter.”

