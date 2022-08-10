U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,203.02
    +80.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,271.47
    +497.06 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,812.67
    +318.74 (+2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.77
    +49.88 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.80
    +1.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.27 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0327
    +0.0110 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    -0.0420 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0174 (+1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3600
    -2.7560 (-2.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,924.18
    +805.84 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.12
    +31.90 (+6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Building Automation and Controls Market Size is projected to reach USD 340 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global building automation and controls market was worth USD 130 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 340 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automatic central control for lighting, security, and access control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, is known as building automation and controls. The sensors, detectors, relays, and other intelligent electronics used by the building automation and controls system provide access to a central computing system that allows it to function. They are employed in various business sectors, including retail, hospitality, residential, and industrial. The growing need for HVAC control, energy-efficient lighting control, and a higher standard of living will likely fuel the growth of the global building automation and controls market.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/building-automation-and-controls-market/request-sample


Growing Deployment of Building Automation Systems Ignites the Market Demand

The increasing deployment of building automation systems in office buildings, shopping malls, and public transportation hubs, such as train stations and airports, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the building automation and control system market. The most widely used items in the home, enterprise, and commercial sectors are lighting controls, commercial sectors, and security and access control systems. Security and access control systems have become integral to several industrial verticals as security concerns have increased across all industries. Therefore, the rising demand for HVAC management, energy-efficient lighting control, and a better quality of life is anticipated to boost the global market for building automation systems.

Development of Smart Cities in Emerging Countries Gives Rise to Untapped Market Opportunities

The smart homes and buildings market has promoted the adoption of increased energy efficiency, greater security, and user-friendly access control. It is anticipated that it will serve as the foundation of intelligent buildings in future smart cities, making it the next great opportunity for industry leaders to pursue. It integrates smart building technology with other systems, such as HVAC and lighting management. The building automation and controls market offers attractive opportunities due to the increased acceptance of smart city projects.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 340 Billion by 2030

CAGR

11.3% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Offering, Industry Vertical, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Beijer Electronics, ABB, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., and Control4 Corporation.

Key Market Opportunities

Development of Smart Cities in Emerging Countries

Key Market Drivers

Growing Deployment of Building Automation Systems

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/building-automation-and-controls-market


Regional Insights

Europe is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Increased penetration of digital electronic devices and strong acceptance of modern technologies have created numerous prospects for building automation and controls for the European industry. Due to stricter energy-use laws, it is anticipated that the market will continue to expand rapidly in European nations with thriving building businesses. In addition, the growing need to modernize an aging building stock is driving the building automation systems (BAS) market.

The North American building automation and controls market is projected to reach USD 80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%. North America holds a sizable revenue share of the building automation and controls market due to the emergence of automated security systems with a distinct approach to building security systems, wireless sensor network BAS technologies, and growing IoT penetration in buildings. In addition, the presence of a leading company in building automation systems, such as Siemens, along with the evolution of innovation and significant technological contributions, increases the demand for the building automation and controls industry.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for building automation services. The growth is attributable to the rapid economic expansion of leading Asia-Pacific countries and the subsequent growth projections for the building industry. In addition, the rapid urbanization and desire to adopt smart cities in APAC are anticipated to generate potential possibilities for the building automation and controls market. Numerous firms and their facilities are also investing in embedded building automation and controls, significantly contributing to the market growth.


Key Highlights

  • The global building automation and controls market was worth USD 130 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 340 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • By product type, the global building automation and controls market is divided into HVAC Control, Lighting Control, and Security & Access Control. The HVAC Control segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

  • By offering, the global building automation and controls market is bifurcated into Integration and Services. The Integration segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

  • By industry vertical, the global building automation and controls market is classified into Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Others. The Industrial segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

  • By region, the global building automation and controls market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe commands maximum market share.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/building-automation-and-controls-market/request-sample


Competitive Players in the Global Building Automation and Controls Market

  • Honeywell International

  • Beijer Electronics

  • ABB

  • Siemens AG

  • Johnson Controls

  • Schneider Electric

  • General Electric

  • Legrand

  • Lutron Electronics Co

  • Control4 Corporation


Global Building Automation and Controls Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

  • HVAC Control

  • Lighting Control

  • Security & Access Control

By Offering

  • Integration

  • Services

By Industry Vertical

  • Residential

  • Enterprise

  • Industrial

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

  • Others

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Building Automation and Controls Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Product Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. HVAC Control

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Lighting Control

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Offering Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Integration

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Services

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      3. Canada

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      3. France

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      5. Italy

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      6. Spain

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      3. China

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      4. Australia

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      5. India

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product Type

        2. By Offering

  7. Company Profile

    1. Honeywell International

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Siemens AG

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Beijer Electronics

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/building-automation-and-controls-market/toc


Market News

  • In June 2022, Siemens AG, a leader in industrial automation and software, infrastructure, building technology, and transportation, and NVIDIA, a pioneer in accelerated graphics and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the expansion of their partnership to enable the industrial metaverse and expand the use of AI-driven digital twin technology, which will contribute to the advancement of industrial automation.

  • In June 2022, Siemens AG introduced Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform, to accelerate digital transformation and value generation for clients of all sizes in the industry, buildings, grids, and mobility. The company platform simplifies, accelerates, and scales digital transformation. Siemens Xcelerator consists of a curated portfolio of internet of things (IoT)-enabled hardware, software, and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties; a growing ecosystem of partners; and an evolving marketplace that facilitates interactions and transactions between customers, partners, and developers.


News Media

The Wave of Industrial Automation Across Automotive and Manufacturing Sectors Will Drive the Computer on Module Market During Forecast Period, 2019–2026


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Smart Building Market: Information by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Automation Type, and Region—Forecast till 2029

Alternative Building Material Market: Information by Material (Bamboo, Wood), Application (Construction, Furniture, and Flooring), End-User (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Automotive HVAC MarketInformation By Technology (Manual, Automatic), Vehicle-Type (Cars, Light (LCVs) and Heavy (HCVs) Commercial Vehicles and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Smart Home Market: Information by Product (Lighting Control, HVAC, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Smart Speaker, Home Appliances and Smart Furniture) and Region — Forecast Till 2026

HVAC Control Market: Information by Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), End-User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Smart Sensor Market: Information by Type (Touch Sensor, Image Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Motion Sensor), End-Use (Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • “Bear Market Rally”: 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid Until 2024

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to avoid until 2024. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid Until 2024. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the rally in the tech space is conflicting with the soft outlook for corporate earnings. Morgan […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 09, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to AbCellera's second quarter 2022 business update and conference call.

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?

    Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price tumbled 14% on Aug. 8 after the data mining firm posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 26% year over year to $473 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by about $1 million but represented its slowest quarterly growth rate since its public debut in 2020.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

    Once an investment darling, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has fallen from grace. The continued crackdown on tech companies in China, the threat of delisting, and the worsening geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and the Chinese government make the stock seem almost uninvestable. Alibaba has been a symbol of excellence and quality.

  • Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk has sold $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares.

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?