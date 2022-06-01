U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.00
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,105.00
    +134.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,644.25
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.60
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.43
    +1.76 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -14.80 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.22
    -0.32 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2586
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3620
    +0.6860 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,666.68
    +151.59 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.65
    -5.41 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.94
    -8.72 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Building Automation System Market Predicted to Reach USD 164.4 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growing Need for Smart Building to Bolster Building Automation Industry Growth

New York, US, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Automation System Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Building Automation System Market Analysis by Network (Wireless, Wired), by End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), by Product (HVAC, Surveillance System, Fire Protection System, Lighting Control System) - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 164.4 Billion by 2030, registering an 10.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Building Automation Market Report Scope:

In the forecast years, AI adoption for total automation during building construction is expected to provide additional investment opportunities for the building automation system market. The usage of new technology will reduce the strain on the building automation system equipment and aid in obtaining correct results in the shortest amount of time.

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 164.4 Billion

CAGR

10.2%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Network, End-User, Product and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

United Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Robert Bosch, ABB Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Market Opportunities

The increasing IT communication methods

Key Market Drivers

The crucial feature in any building automation system is the security video surveillance system

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure: 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2518

Building Automation System Market Segments

The global building automation system market is bifurcated based on end users, product, and network connectivity.

By network connectivity, wireless will lead the market over the forecast period.

By product wise, surveillance systems will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end users, industrial will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Browse Complete Premium Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/building-automation-system-market-2518

Building Automation System Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Command Building Automation System Market 
North America is now dominating the market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The construction sector has increased the amount of automation systems installed in new buildings, which has benefited the market significantly. Furthermore, the region takes pride in incorporating cutting-edge technologies into the system, which is bolstered by excellent infrastructure. Individuals in this region earn more than people in other regions, therefore investment capacity for these homes is relatively large, giving the market a boost. Government rules have been loosened, which is boosting the demand for building automation systems. Because of the growing use of the building automation system in this region's residential sector, the US is likely to lead the North America market.

Owing to the large number of prompt adopters in the US and Canada, North America holds the largest proportion of the global market. Due to its developed infrastructure that can handle building automation solutions both in the commercial and residential segments, the region is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period. Because of the energy-saving benefits given by such systems, governments in this region are leaning toward implementing such smart solutions. The Green Building Council in the US, along with the popular Bank of America Charitable Foundation, conducts the 'LEED' initiative, which assists local governments in implementing sustainable solutions. Residential, commercial, & industrial users are adopting amazing energy-saving solutions to deploy building automation controls, and the global building automation systems market in the US has been experiencing significant growth. Various federal policy directives addressing rising energy costs, rigorous rules governing greenhouse gas emissions, & growing awareness of the benefits of automation are all pushing the industry in the United States. Furthermore, the presence of large building automation systems firms, such as Siemens, feeds need for building automation solutions in the region, as does the creation of new concepts and substantial technological breakthroughs. As per the Energy Information Administration in the US, the commercial sector consumes roughly 20% of the country's energy and emits 12% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. Smart buildings (that with a building control system) help the entire community by decreasing waste and conserving energy. Artificial intelligence's introduction has prompted businesses in the region to use AI to improve their video surveillance devices. This enhances the security and safety of their products. As a result, market growth is likely to pick up in the next years.

Buy this Report:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2518

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Building Automation System Market 
This region is reshaping market demographics and is expected to develop at the quickest rate during the projected period. Emerging economies such as India and China are seeing industrial expansion, creating opportunities for the market to penetrate & establish itself for a brighter future. During the forecast period, the market in this region is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Building automation system market expansion in APAC may be ascribed to the region's economic growth, as well as an increase in construction & industrial activity in the region's key countries. Consumer’s primary goal is to save money by implementing building automation solutions that save energy. Smart cities are increasingly being developed in countries like China & India. Because of changing consumer preferences for HVAC control systems, China is likely to dominate the Asia-Pacific market, driving up the need for building automation systems. Due to the rapid development of the construction sector in developing nations like India & China, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. In addition, the Asia Pacific region's market has benefited from increased government energy saving measures.

Drivers 
Growing Need for Smart Building to Bolster Market Growth 
Because of the growing recognition of smart buildings amid customers, the worldwide building automation system market is expected to grow. To save energy and power, smart buildings are built through the building automation system software. The smart building structures are constructed in such a way that they can regulate building activities such as ventilation, air conditioning, heating, security, & many others automatically. Due to the multiple benefits of building automation systems, there is an increasing need for smart buildings that is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Lack of Skilled Experts to act as Market Restraint 
The lack of skilled experts, technical drawbacks, and high installation costs may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Presence of Various Communication Protocols to act as Market Challenge 
The presence of various communication protocols and high maintenance cost may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2518  

Dominant Key Players in Building Automation System Market Covered are:

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Crestron Electronics Inc. (U.S.)

  • Delta controls Inc. (U.S.)

  • Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

  • Schneider electric SE (France)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (U.S.)

COVID-19 Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic possessed a significant impact on the market. Owing to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus at the time of the pandemic, most construction works were halted. Because automation systems are commonly employed in the construction sector, the market suffered as a result of the halt in construction operations. Furthermore, as the unlock means have begun, construction activities have picked up steam, and demand for building automation systems has surged, which is expected to fuel the market following the pandemic.

Related Reports:

Smart Power Distribution System Market Research Report by Component, Application and Region - Forecast 2027

Security Testing Market, By Service Type, Tools, Deployment, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027

Collaborative Robots Market, By Payload, By Type, By Components, By Application, By Vertical-Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowGazprom PJSC halted

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.