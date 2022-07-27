U.S. markets closed

Building Automation Systems Market to Grow with a Robust CAGR of 7.8% Through 2031 Owing to Surging Demand For Energy Consumption – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
The European building automation systems market is anticipated to grow at a positive 7.0% CAGR Through 2031. North America Building Automation Systems market is projected to grow at a robust 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building automation systems market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 44.6 Bn in 2021. Once the initial impacts of COVID-19 are fully countered, the market is anticipated to grow at a robust 7.8% CAGR through 2031.

Increasing development of smart cities and connective technology including the Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) will continue augmenting market growth, with the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Japan emerging as top producers during the assessment period.

There is a significant rise in the demand for building automation systems (BAS) across the globe. The market has witnessed phenomenal growth in the past few years with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2150

Key Takeaways

  • Several advancements in the BAS industry have propelled its adoption in small and medium-sized buildings and the trend is anticipated to prevail in the upcoming years.

  • Tremendous improvements can be witnessed in the building automation systems market in recent years with the objective of providing optimal safety and comfort to occupants.

  • Since traditional technologies have taken a backseat now, market players are focusing on launching novel connective technologies and systems to facilitate advanced automation metrics.

  • Backed by advanced technological factors, the building automation systems market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth prospects during the forecast period.

  • Rapid urbanization in various developed and developing economies is providing lucrative growth opportunities to create sophisticated smart cities.

  • The North American region is anticipated to emerge as a dominant market with a growth rate of 7.2 CAGR through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ABB, Johnson Controls, Plc, Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, Emerson, AVASGLO Group, Signellent Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Comnatz Thailand Company Ltd, Deos AG, MCS Automation Technology Company Ltd., Philips Lighting are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

As a part of their growth strategies, leading players operating in the global building automation systems market are emphasizing product developments, intensive research and development, and strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to establish a firm foothold in the market.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2150

More Insights into the Building Automation Systems Market

Owing to the rapid expansion of the commercial and residential sector in the U.S., it is anticipated to rule the building automation systems market in the North American region with a healthy CAGR of 7.2% CAGR through the forecast period.

The emergence of innovative technological solutions in industrial and commercial processes is one of the key factors driving sales of building automation systems in the U.S. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding excessive energy consumption within various industries is propelling the implementation of building automation systems.

The regulations imposed by European Union to promote energy efficiency are likely to spur the growth of the building automation systems market. The European building automation systems market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.0% in upcoming years.

Building automation systems are paving the way for educational institutes and tourist attractions such as museums, art galleries, and amusement parks, where power supply and consumption are controlled by BAS.

Rising environmental concerns regarding pollution, the Chinese government is emphasizing on development of green buildings across the country. Key market players in China are offering novel and sophisticated BAS solutions to cut down excessive energy consumption.

Besides commercial spaces, demand for the convenience of comfort among city dwellers is also driving sales of building automation systems.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2150

Building Automation Systems Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By System Type:

  • Security & Surveillance

  • HVAC

  • Lighting Solutions

  • BEMS (Building Energy Management)

By Application Type:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

  • Government

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2150

About FMI- Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, composites, and nanotechnology, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for development.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Top Reports Related to Industrial Automation

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Value: Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: Inventory Management Expected to be the Second Most Lucrative Application Segment: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2027

EUV Lithography Market Forecast: The global EUV Lithography sales were valued at around US$ 4,648.6 Mn by the end of 2021. The market is projected to register 21.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2029

Loader Bucket Market Demand: The loader buckets market is expected to register steady growth, expanding at 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2029.

Industrial Robot Controllers Market Outlook: The global industrial robot controller market is expected to exceed US$ 909.9 Mn by the end of 2022.

Contact and Convective Dryers Market Growth: The global contact & convective dryers market is estimated to top US$ 199.1 Mn by 2022.

Oil and Gas Valves Market Analysis: The global oil & gas valves market is expected to surpass US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2022.

Turbidimeter Market Trends: The Global Turbidimeter Market to grow with an year-on-year growth of 5.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 641.8 Mn by 2022 end.

Milk Tank Cooling System Market Type: The Global Milk Tank Cooling System Market is expected to grow with a year-on-year growth of 3.2% in 2022

U.S. Hitter Based Hand Tools Market Size: The U.S. hitter-based hand tools market is expected to register year-on-year growth of 3.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 562.1 Mn.

Dewatering Pumps Market Sales: The dewatering pumps market is expected to grow at year-on-year rate of 5.3%, reaching a value of about US$ 6.9 Bn by 2022.

For more info click here @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-automation-systems-bas-market-will-surpass-us-44-6-bn-in-2021-driven-by-investment-in-smart-cities-and-energy-efficient-buildings-future-market-insights-301394994.html

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/building-automation-systems-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs 


