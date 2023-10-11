'This building deserves it': Historic Chillicothe library transformed into new hotel

Brady Miller and Charlie Rusk converted Chillicothe's 100-year-old Carnegie Library into a boutique hotel with eight guest suites.

CHILLICOTHE – Brady Miller and Charlie Rusk already had a lot of experience repurposing old buildings when they purchased the Chillicothe’s Carnegie Library last year.

In 2017, they bought a vacant funeral home and turned it into an asset for their hometown. Known today as The Mill, the building houses an architectural salvage business and a shop with furniture made from salvaged items. The Mill’s parking lot is the site of periodic musical events and markets.

As a driving force behind the renaissance of Chillicothe’s historic downtown, the pair started talking about how they could repurpose the old Carnegie Library when they learned it was for sale.

Built in 1915, the building was owned by Richard and Wendy Popp, who purchased it in 2005 after it was decommissioned as the town’s library. The couple lived in the lower level and ran their business, Waxwing Books, on the upper floor.

“We talked about it, like 'hey, we should do something, but we don’t know what,'” said Miller. “There’s a wedding venue just outside of town, called Top of the Hill Farm. ... Charlie has done some projects for them. So I asked them, ‘Where do you send your guests?’ And they said, ‘We send them to Peoria.’ And I said, 'If you had a place in town, would you send them there?’”

That’s how the idea for a boutique hotel was born.

Demolition inside Chillicothe's Carnegie Library exposed a few wonderful details, like the old brick walls and upper windows that had been hidden above a drop ceiling for many years.

Balancing the old and the new

The motto "repurpose and re-use" was the key philosophy in the renovation of The Carnegie, which is finished with a mix of new and salvaged materials.

The structure had to be completely gutted to convert it into an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant hotel, but Miller and Rusk thought a lot about how to honor the building’s history in the new renovation. Walls subdividing the big room where bookshelves once stood have been finished with rustic doors and transoms — small windows that helped circulate air in the years before air conditioning.

"When we got in here, we were like, 'OK, we want to do something period correct,'” said Rusk. "This building deserves it. It is an awesome building.”

As layers of building materials were stripped away, the pair uncovered a few long-hidden secrets, like windows high in the walls formerly only visible from outside.

"It had a drop ceiling – it was just below those windows," said Rusk.

Walls stripped of plaster revealed masonry arches above every single one of the building’s 59 windows.

"It was so awesome – no one’s seen those arches since 1915 when they covered the wall,” said Rusk. "Normally they put a lentil in here to carry the brick. The arches are structural — it's stronger to do the arch. It was built very well in 1915.”

The pair did a good job anticipating how the renovation would progress, but one thing they didn’t anticipate was the extent of demolition.

"We feel like we’ve taken 20 tons of plaster out of this building," said Rusk.

Guest rooms are flooded with natural light in The Carnegie in downtown Chillicothe.

A place to gather

With eight guest rooms and lots of old-world charm, The Carnegie will open as soon as the rest of the furnishings arrive. On a recent weekday, Rusk and an employee installed bedside stands in each guest room using decorative brackets and warm wooden tops cut from old floorboards salvaged from another building in downtown Chillicothe.

The Carnegie has eight guest rooms with private bathrooms – four on the upper level and four on the lower level, and each suite is unique.

"This room is super cool – there's 11 windows in this room, so the natural light is just fantastic,” said Rusk while leading a tour of the property.

Opened in 2016, the Carnegie Library in downtown Chillicothe served as the community's library until 2005.

Exposed brick walls and rustic wood celebrate the building’s age, while modern touches such as painted tile provide an eclectic contrast. Though the walls are currently bare, rooms will eventually be fitted with artwork celebrating Chillicothe’s history.

Outside, the property has new landscaping, including a pair of concrete patios to provide seating with a view of Chillicothe’s historic downtown.

The property will be listed on both Airbnb and Vrbo, and rooms can be reserved alone or in groups for large parties. Miller and Rusk have already heard from people interested in using the space.

"We’ve had some people in town that have already told us, ‘Hey, I’m taking the whole place for Thanksgiving or Christmas,” said Rusk. “And how fun would that be? You can put everybody up here and they can hang out in the common area and outside on the patio, and go down on Second Street for coffee in the morning.”

