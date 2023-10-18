Building housing this Topeka bar is coming down. That might not end the business, though.

Time at this Topeka bar and saloon has come to an end.

Julie Pamplin Castaneda took over the Wild Horse Saloon in early April saying she had the "urge to save the long-standing Topeka establishment." Castaneda said she was hoping to buy the Wild Horse Saloon "a little bit of time" before its demolition.

That time is now as developers are now tearing down the Wild Horse Saloon, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

A crew member from R.D. Johnson Excavating Company could be seen Tuesday afternoon demolishing part of the building.

The building that housed Wild Horse Saloon, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd., is under demolition for a redevelopment project at that site.

Demolition not the end for Wild Horse business

In a Facebook post from August, Castaneda wrote that it was time to say goodbye to the nightclub, but the demolition wouldn't be the end of the business.

Wild Horse Saloon is operated by Electric Cowboy, a night club chain that operates seven other night clubs. Four of those are in Texas and three are in Arkansas.

Shawnee County appraisal records show the building is owned by 911 Walnut Inc., based out of Parkville, Mo. Sterling Scott is the owner and landlord of the building, while Wild Horse Saloon was its tenant.

"When I first bought the nightclub, I knew it was a temporary opportunity to dip my toes into the vibrant world of entertainment and music. And boy, it has been a wild ride!" Castaneda wrote on the post. "Wild Horse Saloon will be making a comeback! New opportunities await us, providing us with more chances to learn, grow, and create the ultimate nightclub experience.

"Our success at this location has taught us invaluable lessons about what works and what doesn't, but most importantly, it has shown us the undeniable love we have for this business."

What will happen to the land once building is demolished?

New businesses will fill the space where Wild Horse Saloon stood.

The Capital-Journal reported May 15th, that 911 Walnut would raze the Wild Horse Saloon's current building as part of its estimated $15 million project to build two restaurants and a strip retail center at the southwest corner of S.W. 32nd and Topeka Boulevard.

One of the restaurants will be Chick-Fil-A, while the other is believed to be Whataburger after local developer Henry McClure referenced the restaurant in connection to the development during a meeting last month.

Scott is asking Topeka's city government to approve property tax incentives for the project.

"We're trying to follow through with the city's wishes and redevelop things on that side of town and make some positive impacts and I think we're going to," Scott told The Capital-Journal.

The Capital-Journal wasn't able to reach Castaneda.

