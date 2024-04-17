Building industry continues to grow in northeastern Ohio

Apr. 17—GENEVA — The strong home improvement market continues as well as new home construction trending in an upward direction, said Raymond Builders Supply Inc. President Greg Wright.

Raymond Builders Supply has been in business for 77 years and meets the needs of individual home owners and developers throughout northeastern Ohio.

The strong home improvement market began in 2019 and grew during the coronavirus pandemic as people were spending more time at home and decided to improve on their homes.

In 2020, the market exploded and really hasn't dipped since, Wright said.

"This time of year it is outdoor landscaping and patios," Wright said of the focus of area people seeking to improve their properties.

He said one aspect of the improvement options is in the outside food preparation market.

"We are seeing a lot of individuals are grilling and pizza ovens [are in demand]," Wright said.

"People are still spending money. New home construction is still strong," Wright said.

The supply chain issues building companies faced during the pandemic have gone away as well. Wright said inflation has ebbed in the building industries as well.

"Prices are starting to stabilize," he said.

Wright said the company also has a rental program for heavy machinery. He said the equipment for rent includes excavators and stump grinders.

Wright said previous experience is not essential for people borrowing the equipment.

The patio construction business is really getting rolling this time of year, and installations continue into late fall, Wright said.

"If they are doing a patio, we will help them with a design if they want," he said.

Wright said the business will help customers figure out the cost of materials for a project if they come in with a plan.

Construction of homes continues to be strong in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties, Wright said. He said Conneaut is strong with homes being constructed at a development near the lake.

"Conneaut is pretty strong," he said.

Wright said the company does a lot of business in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties and event parts of eastern Cuyahoga County.

The business was started n 1946.

Stone veneer can be a big part of the patio and new construction work, Wright said. He said the stone business is really an all-year item that improves outdoor eating areas, fire places and the outside of new homes.

ECI, a home-building blog regarding software used to design environmentally safe construction projects, details a variety of trends expected to grow in 2024 and beyond.

"Sustainable building practices will become standard as homebuyers seek energy efficiency, renewable integration, water conservation, and reduced environmental impact," the blog states.

Wright said there are a lot of single homes being constructed in Jefferson, Geneva, Conneaut and Lake County.

The ECI blog also said that integrated lighting, thermostats, security systems, cameras and appliances give home owners the opportunity to have seamless control and energy efficiency monitoring.

The Ashtabula County Home and Family Show is scheduled for May 4-5 at Ashtabula Towne Square, with a variety of businesses, vendors and crafters represented and is sponsored by the Ashtabula County Chambers of Commerce.

Food trucks are also scheduled to be on site for the event.