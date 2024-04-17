Building industry continues to grow in northeastern Ohio

Warren Dillaway, Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio
3 min read
0

Apr. 17—GENEVA — The strong home improvement market continues as well as new home construction trending in an upward direction, said Raymond Builders Supply Inc. President Greg Wright.

Raymond Builders Supply has been in business for 77 years and meets the needs of individual home owners and developers throughout northeastern Ohio.

The strong home improvement market began in 2019 and grew during the coronavirus pandemic as people were spending more time at home and decided to improve on their homes.

In 2020, the market exploded and really hasn't dipped since, Wright said.

"This time of year it is outdoor landscaping and patios," Wright said of the focus of area people seeking to improve their properties.

He said one aspect of the improvement options is in the outside food preparation market.

"We are seeing a lot of individuals are grilling and pizza ovens [are in demand]," Wright said.

"People are still spending money. New home construction is still strong," Wright said.

The supply chain issues building companies faced during the pandemic have gone away as well. Wright said inflation has ebbed in the building industries as well.

"Prices are starting to stabilize," he said.

Wright said the company also has a rental program for heavy machinery. He said the equipment for rent includes excavators and stump grinders.

Wright said previous experience is not essential for people borrowing the equipment.

The patio construction business is really getting rolling this time of year, and installations continue into late fall, Wright said.

"If they are doing a patio, we will help them with a design if they want," he said.

Wright said the business will help customers figure out the cost of materials for a project if they come in with a plan.

Construction of homes continues to be strong in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties, Wright said. He said Conneaut is strong with homes being constructed at a development near the lake.

"Conneaut is pretty strong," he said.

Wright said the company does a lot of business in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties and event parts of eastern Cuyahoga County.

The business was started n 1946.

Stone veneer can be a big part of the patio and new construction work, Wright said. He said the stone business is really an all-year item that improves outdoor eating areas, fire places and the outside of new homes.

ECI, a home-building blog regarding software used to design environmentally safe construction projects, details a variety of trends expected to grow in 2024 and beyond.

"Sustainable building practices will become standard as homebuyers seek energy efficiency, renewable integration, water conservation, and reduced environmental impact," the blog states.

Wright said there are a lot of single homes being constructed in Jefferson, Geneva, Conneaut and Lake County.

The ECI blog also said that integrated lighting, thermostats, security systems, cameras and appliances give home owners the opportunity to have seamless control and energy efficiency monitoring.

The Ashtabula County Home and Family Show is scheduled for May 4-5 at Ashtabula Towne Square, with a variety of businesses, vendors and crafters represented and is sponsored by the Ashtabula County Chambers of Commerce.

Food trucks are also scheduled to be on site for the event.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries, Leaving Buyers Confused

    Tesla has delayed deliveries of its Cybertruck in recent days, according to buyers, the latest stumble for the automaker facing weakening demand for its electric vehicles. Buyers say Tesla pushed back the scheduled delivery date for the stainless steel pickup truck without giving a reason. Tesla didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

  • Brazil Readies Ethanol for Green Jet Fuel, Rocking US Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The US made a huge technological leap forward this year with the launch of the world’s first plant that makes sustainable jet fuel from ethanol — but it’s Brazilian farmers, not American ones, who’ll initially reap the benefits.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US E

  • Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens Flooding

    (Bloomberg) -- Torrential rains across the United Arab Emirates prompted flight cancellations, forced schools to shut and brought traffic to a standstill.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesThe heavy rains t

  • Dubai’s Record Rain Floods Expensive Homes and Halts Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai flights have been severely disrupted and cars were left stranded on flooded roads after record rainfall over the past day brought the city to a standstill.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surp

  • Ioneer moves closer to construction and production at Rhyolite Ridge

    Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) managing director Bernard Rowe is with Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the latest developments at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Ioneer has reached...

  • Green Bitcoin Mining – A Strategic Path Forward in Diverse Regulatory Landscapes

    By Rob Chang, CEO & Director of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (Nasdaq: GRYP) At the start of January 2024, the Bitcoin mining sector hit a significant milestone with its sustainable energy usage peaking at over 50%. This achievement is more than simply a nod to the greening efforts within the cryptocurrency space – it’s a […]

  • Dow CEO: My company is a major plastic producer. We must end plastic pollution

    This month, an intergovernmental meeting convenes in Ottawa in hopes of advancing a legally binding global agreement to end plastic pollution.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett Recently Cut This Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. It Just Dropped 53% In 1 Day. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    The insurer was accused by a short-seller of "extensive" fraud.

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Mexico’s Sheinbaum Plans to Spend Billions on Gas, Solar Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s leading presidential candidate would spend around $13.6 billion to boost her country’s use of renewable energy while still adding gas-burning power plants, according to a plan she presented to business leaders. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses