Building Information Modeling (BIM) Global Market Report 2022: Wide Array of Deployment Models Bolsters Sector Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

BIM software has been widely used by various architects, engineers, contractors, and developers, among others across the world. Some of the key applications of BIM include planning and designing for architecture; sustainability; structures; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP); construction, and facility management.

BIM software can be deployed in either on-premise or cloud-based model depending on the usage and preference of the end-user. In addition, end-users can employ various professional consultation service providers to design and maintain BIM-based 3D models. On account of the wide array of deployment models, BIM has been witnessing increasing adoption in various end-use segments.

Construction companies have been making use of BIM software for various projects including water and wastewater; roads, bridges, and highways; rail, transit, and aviation; residential; commercial, and industrial. With numerous benefits such as effective planning and efficient execution of construction activities, the building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The report offers strategic insights into the global building information modeling (BIM)market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on solution, application, end-use, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2021 & 2030. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report covers a section providing government initiatives and norms across the world mandating the use of BIM software for construction activities.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the building information modeling (BIM)industry

  • Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

  • In-depth competitive environment analysis

  • Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020 - 2021)

The global building information modeling (BIM) market based on solution:

On the basis of the solution, the global building information modeling (BIM) market was led by the software segment in 2021. The BIM software can be deployed either as an on-premise or a cloud-based solution. Depending on the scalability and usability desired, end-users can opt for any one of the two models to ensure optimum availability and control.

Currently, the on-premise deployments led to the overall market in terms of adoption. The professional and consultancy services segment encompasses various software installation, maintenance, and training services associated with the use of BIM solutions. In addition, it also includes various BIM services provided directly to the end-users.

In 2021, North America held the largest share in the overall building information modeling (BIM) market accounting for over one-third of the global marketin terms of revenue. Factors such as higher adoption of IT systems and the presence of some of the most prominent providers of BIM solutions have resulted in higher adoption in the North America region.


Market Segmentation
Solution

  • Software

  • Services

Application

  • Architecture

  • Sustainability

  • Structures

  • Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP)

  • Construction

  • Facility Management

End-use

  • Water and Wastewater

  • Roads, Bridges and Highways

  • Rail, Transit and Aviation

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Architects

  • Engineers

  • Contractors

  • Developers

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Building Information Modeling (BIM) market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: By Solution, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: By End-use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • DassaultSystemes SA

  • AECOM

  • Tekla Corporation

  • Nemetschek SE

  • Trimble Navigation Limited

  • Intergraph Corporation

  • ASSA ABLOY Group

  • 4M Building Solutions

  • CYPE Ingenieros S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnfn25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

