Building Information Modeling Market Report 2022: Artificial Intelligence in BIM and Increasing Demand for BIM Based Cloud Collaboration Presents Opportunities

The market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, growth in infrastructure projects, and increase adoption of BIM for planning, designing, and managing building projects efficiently.

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of Artificial Intelligence in BIM, increasing demand for BIM based cloud collaboration, and emergence of modular construction and prefabrication.



Software for building information modelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) as it offers various benefits, such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost effectiveness.



Buildings will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing number of residential buildings and construction projects and increasing adoption of BIM modelling to reduce cost and delay by efficiently planning, designing, constructing and managing buildings.



North America will remain the largest region the forecast period due to wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants for planning, designing, and construction of residential and infrastructure projects and favorable government support for BIM modelling.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global building information modeling market by offering, product life cycle, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Offering [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Software

Architectural Design

Sustainability

Structure

MEP

Construction

Facility

Management

Services

Software Support and Maintenance

Project Management and Support

By Product Life Cycle [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Preconstruction

Construction

Operations

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

The Rest of the World

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Building Information Modeling Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Building Information Modeling Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Buildings

3.3.2: Civil Infrastructure

3.3.3: Oil & Gas

3.3.4: Industrial

3.3.5: Utilities

3.3.6: Others

3.4 Global Building Information Modeling Market by Offering

3.4.1: Software

3.4.1.1 Architectural Design

3.4.1.2 Construction

3.4.1.3 Sustainability

3.4.1.4 Structures

3.4.1.5 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing

3.4.1.6 Facility Management

3.4.2: Services

3.4.2.1: Project Management Support

3.4.2.2: Software Support and Maintenance

3.5: Global Building Information Modeling Market by Project Life Cycle

3.5.1: Pre-Construction

3.5.2: Construction

3.5.3: Operation



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Building Information Modeling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Building Information Modeling Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Building Information Modeling Market



Companies Mentioned

Autodesk

Nemetschek Group

Bentley System

HEXAGON AB

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

ASITE Solutions

Topcon

ENGworks

Operation Technology (ETAP)

RIB Software

