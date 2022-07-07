U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +55.98 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,350.22
    +312.54 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.28
    +259.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.72
    +44.17 (+2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.30
    +4.77 (+4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0150
    +0.1020 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0098 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0340
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,979.40
    +751.63 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.62
    +13.31 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Building Information Modeling Market Report 2022: Artificial Intelligence in BIM and Increasing Demand for BIM Based Cloud Collaboration Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, growth in infrastructure projects, and increase adoption of BIM for planning, designing, and managing building projects efficiently.
Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of Artificial Intelligence in BIM, increasing demand for BIM based cloud collaboration, and emergence of modular construction and prefabrication. 

Software for building information modelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) as it offers various benefits, such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost effectiveness.

Buildings will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing number of residential buildings and construction projects and increasing adoption of BIM modelling to reduce cost and delay by efficiently planning, designing, constructing and managing buildings.

North America will remain the largest region the forecast period due to wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants for planning, designing, and construction of residential and infrastructure projects and favorable government support for BIM modelling.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global building information modeling market by offering, product life cycle, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Offering [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

  • Software

  • Architectural Design

  • Sustainability

  • Structure

  • MEP

  • Construction

  • Facility

  • Management

  • Services

  • Software Support and Maintenance

  • Project Management and Support

By Product Life Cycle [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

  • Preconstruction

  • Construction

  • Operations

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

  • Residential and Commercial Buildings

  • Industrial

  • Civil Infrastructure

  • Oil & Gas

  • Utilities

  • Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • The Rest of the World

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Building Information Modeling Market Background and Classification
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Building Information Modeling Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Building Information Modeling Market by End Use Industry
3.3.1: Buildings
3.3.2: Civil Infrastructure
3.3.3: Oil & Gas
3.3.4: Industrial
3.3.5: Utilities
3.3.6: Others
3.4 Global Building Information Modeling Market by Offering
3.4.1: Software
3.4.1.1 Architectural Design
3.4.1.2 Construction
3.4.1.3 Sustainability
3.4.1.4 Structures
3.4.1.5 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing
3.4.1.6 Facility Management
3.4.2: Services
3.4.2.1: Project Management Support
3.4.2.2: Software Support and Maintenance
3.5: Global Building Information Modeling Market by Project Life Cycle
3.5.1: Pre-Construction
3.5.2: Construction
3.5.3: Operation

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitive Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Geographical Reach
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunities Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Building Information Modeling Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Building Information Modeling Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Building Information Modeling Market

 Companies Mentioned

  • Autodesk

  • Nemetschek Group

  • Bentley System

  • HEXAGON AB

  • Trimble

  • Dassault Systemes

  • ASITE Solutions

  • Topcon

  • ENGworks

  • Operation Technology (ETAP)

  • RIB Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y0u6q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-information-modeling-market-report-2022--artificial-intelligence-in-bim-and-increasing-demand-for-bim-based-cloud-collaboration-presents-opportunities-301582352.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerFutur

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Fed Minutes Reveal This; EV Stock Explodes On Guidance; Apple Stock Vaults

    The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.

  • It’s time to buy the selloff in energy stocks, starting with these 4 names

    Now the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are down 27% to 36% from their 2022 peaks – official bear-market territory. Now three factors suggest another strong move ahead for energy names, believes Cook: decent underlying fundamentals, good valuations and solid cash flows. Goldman Sachs predicts large-cap energy stocks will gain 30% or more through the end of the year and that its buy-rated stocks could be up 40% or more.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen love. If you want to see more favorite stocks of the prominent hedge fund managers, click Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, and Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management are perhaps […]

  • TASEKO MINES UPDATES STATUS OF COPPER PRICE PROTECTION PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that copper collars for the first half of 2023 have been acquired to secure a minimum copper price of US$3.75 per pound and a ceiling price of US$4.72 per pound for 30 million pounds of copper. This collar was purchased in mid-June when the price of copper was approximately US$4.20 per pound.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesThe starkest

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • George Noble Blasts Jim Cramer "That is all bullsh*t" - Why He's Avoiding Energy Stocks

    George Noble, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Noble Capital Advisors, is a must-follow on Twitter. Aside from sharing his views and opinions, the star stock-picker is unafraid when it comes to controversy and confrontation. A recent example is a tweet he shared on June 21 2022, where he laid into investment celebrity Jim Cramer. In his tweet, Noble cites the Belkin Report and shares an excerpt referencing the bullish consensus on energy stocks stating, "In our humble opinion, th

  • Samsung leads chip stock comeback

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the chart of the day.

  • Why Tesla's Stock Is Inching Higher Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were gaining ground today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be pushing the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher on positive comments about the EV industry from Volkswagen's CEO. Additionally, investors had a generally optimistic view of stocks today following the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its latest meeting.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • GameStop announces 4-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft Has New Weapons in The Talent War Between Big Tech

    Tech giants such as Microsoft are in a bidding war for talent as pressure from employees have resulted in non-competes being overturned, greater pay transparency and more enforcement on sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Microsoft ( ), which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, began a series of changes in their policies in June, including some that were a direct response to state labor laws changing and enforcing more responsibility from the companies to comply. Non-compete laws have long been a thorn for employees who have sought to move to other tech companies or start their own companies but were forced to resign and typically not work for six months to a year.

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and MicroStrategy Incorporated Are Rising This Week

    Shares of several crypto stocks are rising this week as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has bounced more than 7.5% since Sunday. For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 7% higher as of 10:53 a.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded nearly 17% higher, and shares of the business intelligence and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) were up more than 21%.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock rises after CEO buys more shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how retail stocks are trading.

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy biotech company Seagen

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports of an acquisition deal between Merck and Seagen.