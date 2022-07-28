U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Building Information Modeling Market Size worth $10.7 billion by 2026

·5 min read

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Information Modeling Market is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising adoption of remote working due to COVID-19, rapid rise in urbanization globally, wide-ranging benefits of BIM realized by AEC industry, and growing government initiatives for adoption of BIM are some of the key drivers contributing to the growth of the building information modeling market.

Building Information Modeling Market
Building Information Modeling Market

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95037387

APAC accounts for the fastest growth rate of the building information modeling market during forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the use of BIM for large-scale infrastructure and building projects. Additionally, government initiatives are expected to act as a significant factor driving the BIM market in APAC. Governments in the region have started imposing new regulations regarding building construction permits. For example, Japan, China, and South Korea have already made BIM documents mandatory, especially for public buildings, along with green certification-related documents.

Software segment to account for a larger share of the building information modeling market

Software solutions used for BIM exhibit features such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost-effectiveness. The BIM software suite generally encompasses solutions for various objectives, such as architecture; sustainability; structures; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP); construction; and facility management in a project life cycle. Different types of BIM software solutions available in the market are Autodesk Revit Structure, Graphisoft ArchiCAD, Nemetschek ALLPLAN Architecture, Bentley Facilities Manager, and Tekla Structures. 3D BIM is increasingly being used by several architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals. 3D visualization of a project, reduction in costs and time, and flexibility of making changes in designs are the best features of the BIM software.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Building Information Modeling Market" 
177 – Tables
68 – Figures
229 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=95037387

Building application to account for the largest share of the building information modeling market

BIM is gaining popularity in the construction industry. The buildings applications mainly include commercial, residential, and retail buildings. These applications focus on the adoption of BIM by firms that are primarily responsible for working on the construction (i.e., new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs) of commercial and retail buildings. BIM is mostly used for designing buildings during the preconstruction phase in which 3D modeling of a building is prepared, and the flow of the entire building project is decided. Building applications account for the largest share of the BIM market because of the increasing number of buildings or construction projects, along with business centers, shopping centers, and retail shops.

Key Market Players

  • Autodesk (US),

  • Nemetschek (Germany),

  • Bentley Systems (US),

  • Trimble (US),

  • Dassault Systèmes (France),

  • RIB Software (Germany),

  • ASITE (UK),

  • AVEVA (UK), and

  • Hexagon (Sweden) are among the major players in the building information modeling market.

The preconstruction phase accounted for the largest share of the building information modeling market in 2020

BIM is adopted in the pre-construction (design), construction, and operation phases of a building project. It inculcates all the aspects of a building project into one package. Users working in different phases can refer to the data from a particular project if a problem arises; this prevents cost overrun. For example, BIM is used for maintenance purposes and helps plumbers and electricians locate pipes and wires to prevent unnecessary damage to walls, floors, or/and ceilings. As most of the BIM work is done in the preconstruction phase, this phase is likely to hold the largest market share in 2025.

Related Reports:                                                                                                                                             

Building Automation System Market by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, BEM Software, BAS Services), Communication Technology (Wireless, Wired), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868289/BUILDING_INFORMATION.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)
MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-information-modeling-market-size-worth-10-7-billion-by-2026--301595252.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

