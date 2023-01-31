Building information modeling software market 2022-2026; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global building information modeling software market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.05 billion from 2022 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.12% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. Get deeper insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Information Modeling Software Market 2022-2026

Building information modeling software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Building information modeling software market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Building information modeling software market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (software and services) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the software segment during the forecast period. BIM software standardizes the construction process by enabling efficient planning, designing, construction, and management of buildings and infrastructure. It provides an opportunity for the contractors to increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects and deliver high-quality work. With the growth in the global construction industry, the demand for BIM software is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global building information modeling software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global building information modeling software market.

APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing construction of commercial and industrial buildings and economic development in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia.

Building information modeling software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management.

BIM software automates processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining regular follow-up.

Adopting BIM solutions in large-scale project management increases productivity.

It provides an opportunity for organizations to handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively, thereby ensuring efficient process management.

BIM solutions also automate sales leads and aid in growing sales.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of 5D BIM is identified as the key trend in the market.

3D BIM has certain limitations when it comes to providing a platform for the integration of time and cost factors.

This led to the advent of 5D BIM, which considers more dimensions.

5D BIM allows investors to easily assess information on various factors such as productivity rates, and real-time cost estimation, among others.

The emergence of 5D BIM will have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high implementation and operating cost is one of the major challenges affecting the market growth.

Several small firms in the construction industry refrain from adopting BIM software and look for solutions that fit their budget.

The support and maintenance costs of BIM are high as these solutions are complex and require trained professionals to use the software.

Besides, most SMEs are reluctant to invest large amounts in small projects and are skeptical about the return on investment.

What are the key data covered in this building information modeling software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the building information modeling software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the building information modeling software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the building information modeling software market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of building information modeling software market vendors

Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, Trimble Inc., and 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asite Solutions Ltd.

10.4 Autodesk Inc.

10.5 AVEVA Group Plc

10.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

10.8 Hexagon AB

10.9 Nemetschek SE

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 The Beck Group

10.12 Trimble Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

