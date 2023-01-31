Building information modeling software market 2022-2026; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global building information modeling software market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.05 billion from 2022 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.12% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. Get deeper insights into the market study. Buy the report!
Building information modeling software market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Building information modeling software market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Building information modeling software market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (software and services) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market growth will be significant in the software segment during the forecast period. BIM software standardizes the construction process by enabling efficient planning, designing, construction, and management of buildings and infrastructure. It provides an opportunity for the contractors to increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects and deliver high-quality work. With the growth in the global construction industry, the demand for BIM software is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global building information modeling software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global building information modeling software market.
APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing construction of commercial and industrial buildings and economic development in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia.
Building information modeling software market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management.
BIM software automates processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining regular follow-up.
Adopting BIM solutions in large-scale project management increases productivity.
It provides an opportunity for organizations to handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively, thereby ensuring efficient process management.
BIM solutions also automate sales leads and aid in growing sales.
Leading trends influencing the market
The growth of 5D BIM is identified as the key trend in the market.
3D BIM has certain limitations when it comes to providing a platform for the integration of time and cost factors.
This led to the advent of 5D BIM, which considers more dimensions.
5D BIM allows investors to easily assess information on various factors such as productivity rates, and real-time cost estimation, among others.
The emergence of 5D BIM will have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The high implementation and operating cost is one of the major challenges affecting the market growth.
Several small firms in the construction industry refrain from adopting BIM software and look for solutions that fit their budget.
The support and maintenance costs of BIM are high as these solutions are complex and require trained professionals to use the software.
Besides, most SMEs are reluctant to invest large amounts in small projects and are skeptical about the return on investment.
What are the key data covered in this building information modeling software market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the building information modeling software market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the building information modeling software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the building information modeling software market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of building information modeling software market vendors
Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
135
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.12%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 18.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
13.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, Trimble Inc., and 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
