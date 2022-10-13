U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Building Information Modelling Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·13 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global building information modelling (BIM) market size was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030. In the market for building information modelling, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Building Information Modelling platform is witnessing a surge due to the growing migration towards urban areas has increased the number of infrastructure projects. Further, the rising foreign direct investments in the emerging nations have bolstered industrialization together with the Building Information Modelling market. Additionally, the favoring government regulations that have led to the mandatory adoption of the BIM software in most of the countries are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

Further, the growing utilization of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies, IoT to design green buildings has fostered the growth of the Building Information Modelling market. However, the high cost of investment and the slower adoption of technology in the construction sector has hampered the growth of the market.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/building-information-modelling-market/request-sample


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 11.97 billion by 2030

CAGR

11% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Offering, Project Life Cycle, Application, End-User, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and the Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Autodesk(the U.S.), Nemetschek (Germany), Bentley Systems(the U.S.), Trimble(the U.S.), DassaultSystèmes (France), Rib Software (Germany), Asite (the U.K.), Aveva (the U.K.), Hexagon (Sweden), Archidata (Canada), Acca Software (Italy), Arcadiasoft(the U.S.), Procore Technologies(the U.S.), Concora(the U.S.), Pöyry (Finland), Beck Technology(the U.S.), Computers and Structures(the U.S.), Robert McNeel& Associates(the U.S.), 4M Company (the U.S.), and CCT International (Canada)

Key Market Opportunities

An increasing number of smart cities and modern architectural infrastructures

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization and Surge in Infrastructure Projects
Growing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the engineering and construction sectors

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/building-information-modelling-market


Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Building Information Modelling Platform Market on account of the presence of advanced infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud services, and the presence of major key players.

The Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth the Building Information Modelling Platform Market due to the increasing foreign direct investments, favoring government regulations, the increased investments in the construction and real estate sector.

Key Highlights:

  • The global building information modelling (BIM) market size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The lockdown has ebbed the utilization of Building Information Modelling software owing to the temporary stoppage of all the construction projects.

  • The software segment caters to the highest markets share among the different offering in the Building Information Modelling Platform Market.

  • The preconstruction segment caters to the highest markets share among the different project life cycle in the Building Information Modelling Platform Market.

  • In the market for building information modelling, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

 

The key players in the global Building Information Modelling market are

  • Autodesk(the U.S.)

  • Nemetschek (Germany)

  • Bentley Systems(the U.S.)

  • Trimble(the U.S.)

  • Dassault Systèmes (France)

  • Rib Software (Germany)

  • Asite (the U.K.)

  • Aveva (the U.K.)

  • Hexagon (Sweden)

  • Archidata (Canada)

  • Acca Software (Italy)

  • Arcadiasoft(the U.S.)

  • Procore Technologies(the U.S.)

  • Concora(the U.S.)

  • Pöyry (Finland)

  • Beck Technology(the U.S.)

  • Computers and Structures(the U.S.)

  • Robert McNeel& Associates(the U.S.)

  • 4M Company (the U.S.), an

  • CCT International (Canada) among others


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/building-information-modelling-market/request-sample


Market Segmentation

By Offering

  • Software

    • Architectural Design

    • Sustainability

    • Structure

    • MEP

    • Construction

    • Facility Management.

  • Services

    • Software Support and Maintenance

    • Project Management and Support.

By The Project Life Cycle

  • Preconstruction

  • Construction

  • Operations

By The Applications

  • Buildings

  • Industrial

  • Civil Infrastructure

  • Oil & Gas

  • Utilities

  • Others

By The End-User

  • AEC Professionals

  • Consultants and Facility Managers

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1       Market Definition

1.2       Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1       Primary Research

2.2       Research Methodology

2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4       Secondary Data Sources

3          Market Overview

3.1       Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2       Value Chain Analysis: Building Information Modelling Market

3.3       Key Market Trends

3.3.1   Drivers

3.3.2   Restraints

3.3.3   Opportunities

3.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3   Threat of Substitution

3.4.4   Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5   Competitive Rivalry

3.5       Impact of COVID -19

3.6       Market Share Analysis

4          Offering Overview

            4.1       Introduction

4.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2      Software

4.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.2   Architectural Design

4.2.2.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.3   Architectural Design

4.2.3.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.4   Sustainability

4.2.4.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.5   Structure

4.2.5.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.6   MEP

4.2.6.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.7   Construction

4.2.7.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.8   Facility Management

4.2.8.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3       Services

4.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3.2   Software Support and Maintenance

4.3.2.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3.3   Project Management and Support.

4.3.3.1            Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5          Project Life Cycle Overview          

5.1       Introduction

5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.2       Preconstruction

5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.3       Construction

5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.4       Operations

5.4.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6          Applications Overview       

6.1       Introduction

6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.2       Buildings

6.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.3       Industrial

6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.4       Civil Infrastructure

6.4.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.5       Oil & Gas

6.5.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.6       Others

6.6.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7          End-User Overview

7.1       Introduction

7.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.2       AEC Professionals

7.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.3       Consultants and Facility Managers

7.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.4       Others

7.4.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8          Regional Analysis

8.1      Introduction

8.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.2      North America

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.2.2     The U.S.

8.2.2.1  By Offering

8.2.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.2.2.3  By Applications

8.2.2.4  By End-User

8.2.3     Canada

8.2.3.1  By Offering

8.2.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.2.3.3  By Applications

8.2.3.4  By End-User

8.2.4     Mexico

8.2.4.1  By Offering

8.2.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.2.4.3  By Applications

8.2.4.4  By End-User

8.3      Europe

8.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.3.2   Germany

8.3.2.1  By Offering

8.3.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.2.3  By Applications

8.3.2.4  By End-User

8.3.3   France

8.3.3.1  By Offering

8.3.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.3.3  By Applications

8.3.3.4  By End-User

8.3.4   The U.K.

8.3.4.1  By Offering

8.3.4.2  By Project Life Cycle

8.3.4.3  By Applications

8.3.4.4  By End-User

8.3.5   Italy

8.3.5.1  By Offering

8.3.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.5.3  By Applications

8.3.5.4  By End-User

8.3.6   Spain

8.3.6.1  By Offering

8.3.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.6.3  By Applications

8. 3.6.4 By End-User

8.3.8   The Rest of Europe

8.3.8.1  By Offering

8.3.8.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.8.3  By Applications

8. 3.8.4 By End-User

8.4      Asia-Pacific

8.4.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.4.2   Japan

8.4.2.1  By Offering

8.4.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.2.3  By Applications

8. 4.2.4 By End-User

8.4.3   China

8.4.3.1  By Offering

8.4.3.2  By Project Life Cycle

8.4.3.3  By Applications

8. 4.3.4 By End-User

8.4.4   Australia

8.4.4.1  By Offering

8.4.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.4.3  By Applications

8. 4.4.4 By End-User

8.4.5   India

8.4.5.1  By Offering

8.4.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.5.3  By Applications

8. 4.5.4 By End-User

8.4.6   The Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4.6.1  By Offering

8.4.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.6.3  By Applications

8. 4.6.4 By End-User

8.5      The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.5.2   Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1  By Offering

8.5.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.2.3  By Applications

8. 5.2.4 By End-User

8.5.3   South Africa

8.5.3.1  By Offering

8.5.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.3.3  By Applications

8. 5.3.4 By End-User

8.5.4   The UAE

8.5.4.1  By Offering

8.5.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.4.3  By Applications

8. 5.4.4 By End-User

8.5.5   Egypt

8.5.5.1  By Offering

8.5.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.5.3  By Applications

8. 5.5.4 By End-User

8.5.6   The Rest of MEA

8.5.6.1  By Offering

8.5.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.6.3  By Applications

8. 5.6.4 By End-User

8.6      South America

8.6.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.6.2   Brazil

8.6.2.1  By Offering

8.6.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.2.3  By Applications

8. 6.2.4 By End-User

8.6.3   Argentina

8.6.3.1  By Offering

8.6.3.2  By Project Life Cycle

8.6.3.4  By Applications

8. 6.3.4 By End-User

8.6.4   Chile

8.6.4.1  By Offering

8.6.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.4.4  By Applications

8. 6.4.4 By End-User

8.6.5   Peru

8.6.5.1  By Offering

8.6.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.5.4  By Applications

8. 6.5.4 By End-User

8.6.6   The Rest of South America

8.6.6.1  By Offering

8.6.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.6.4  By Applications

8. 6.6.4 By End-User

9          Company Profile

9.1      Autodesk

9.1.1   Company Overview

9.1.2   Financial Performance

9.1.3   Recent Developments

9.1.4   Product Portfolio

9.2      Nemetschek

9.2.1   Company Overview

9.2.2   Financial Performance

9.2.3   Recent Developments

9.2.4   Product Portfolio

9.3      Bentley Systems

9.3.1   Company Overview

9.3.2   Financial Performance

9.3.3   Recent Developments

9.3.4   Product Portfolio

9.4      Trimble

9.4.1   Company Overview

9.4.2   Financial Performance

9.4.3   Recent Developments

9.4.4   Product Portfolio

9.5      Dassault Systèmes

9.5.1   Company Overview

9.5.2   Financial Performance

9.5.3   Recent Developments

9.5.4   Product Portfolio

9.6      Rib Software

9.6.1   Company Overview

9.6.2   Financial Performance

9.6.3   Recent Developments

9.6.4   Product Portfolio

9.7      Asite

9.7.1   Company Overview

9.7.2   Financial Performance

9.7.3   Recent Developments

9.7.4   Product Portfolio

9.8      Aveva

9.8.1   Company Overview

9.8.2   Financial Performance

9.8.3   Recent Developments

9.8.4   Product Portfolio

9.9      Hexagon

9.9.1   Company Overview

9.9.2   Financial Performance

9.9.3   Recent Developments

9.9.4   Product Portfolio

9.10    Archidata

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/building-information-modelling-market/request-sample


Recent Developments

On March 11, 2020, Bentley System acquired GroupBC –one of the U.K. based in cloud services for construction information management. This acquisition aims at pooling the resources of both the companies and expands its infrastructure revolution requirements thereby reinforcing its position in the U.K. market

On October 23, 2018, Hexagon acquired Bricsys - a fast-growing CAD (computer-aided design) software developer. The acquisition aims at strengthening the construction portfolio of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market


News Media

3D Printing Construction Market Worth USD 3,461 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 89.2%

Rising Construction Activities to Drive the Maleic Anhydride Market Growth


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Building Automation and Controls Market: Information by Product Type (HVAC Control, Lighting Control), Offering (Integration, Services), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Construction Robotics Market: Information by Type (Demolition, Bricklaying), Application (Public Infrastructure, Commercial and Residential buildings), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Modular Construction Market: Information by Type (Permanent, Re-locatable), Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete), and Region — Forecast till 2030

3D Printing Construction Market: Information by Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), Material Type (Concrete, Metal), End-User (Building, Infrastructure), and Region — Forecast till 2030

 

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


