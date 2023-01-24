U.S. markets closed

Building integrated photovoltaics market size to increase by USD 19,922.77 million; Europe to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by End-user, Panel Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 19,922.77 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 23.12%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will account for 43% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for BIPV installations from the power utilities and residential sector and the rapid growth of renewable energy are driving the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The building integrated photovoltaics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers different types of integrated photovoltaics under the brand name of BiHiKu 7, HiKu7, BiHiKu 6, HiKu 6, and others.

  • First Solar Inc. - This company offers different types of integrated photovoltaics under the brand name Series 6 and Series 6CuRe.

  • Heliatek GmbH - This company offers different types of solar films such as HeliaFilm and HeliaSol.

  • Kyocera Corp. - This company provides photovoltaic module under the brand name Mygen Meridian.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand to reduce energy costs, the growing requirement for energy certifications, and increasing solar energy consumption and installation. However, the absence of BIPV-specific standards is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The solar panel recycling market is projected to grow by USD 312.17 million with a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The reduction in the cost of solar PV systems is notably driving the solar panel recycling market growth, although factors such as challenges associated with product characteristics may impede the market growth.

  • The single axis solar PV tracker market is projected to grow by USD 7.43 billion with a CAGR of 19.45% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Declining costs of solar power generation are one of the key drivers supporting the market's growth. Competition from substitutes for single axis PV trackers is one of the factors hampering the market's growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this building integrated photovoltaics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the building integrated photovoltaics market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of building integrated photovoltaics market vendors.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.12%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 19922.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

21.72

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

altPOWER Inc., BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., ertex solartechnik GmbH, First Solar Inc., Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd., Heliatek GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, PowerFilm Solar Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Schuco International KG, Sharp Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global building integrated photovoltaics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Panel type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Panel Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Panel Type

  • 7.3 Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Panel Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH

  • 12.4 Canadian Solar Inc.

  • 12.5 First Solar Inc.

  • 12.6 Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Heliatek GmbH

  • 12.8 Kyocera Corp.

  • 12.9 Meyer Burger Technology AG

  • 12.10 PowerFilm Solar Inc.

  • 12.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • 12.12 SCHOTT AG

  • 12.13 Sharp Corp.

  • 12.14 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 United Solar Ovonic Inc.

  • 12.16 Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Irish Whiskey Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-19-922-77-million-europe-to-account-for-43-of-market-growth---technavio-301727987.html

SOURCE Technavio

