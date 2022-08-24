U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Building a Magnetic Field Attracting Global Resources, Jing'an Leads the Race for Accelerated Open Economy

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jing'an District has initiated the "Aiding Foreign Investment, Forging Partnership" plan and signed cooperation contracts with Shanghai-based chambers of commerce from the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, etc. The plan is expected to bring more production factors to Jing'an, including people, capital, information, according to Commerce Commission of Jing'an District. Jing'an converses with the world and polishes its brand of investment as those factors gather and interlink in Jing'an.

Since the beginning of this year, Jing'an has strengthened the high-quality development of economy and made an effort to bring in foreign enterprises with a focus on agglomeration and influence. Lately, four cutting-edge designer brands -- Maison Margiela, MARNI, JIL SANDER and AMIRI, belonging to the Italian luxury conglomerate OTB, have set up office in Jincang Wenhua Plaza. The acceleration of foreign investment shows the resilience, vitality and potential of the open economy of Jing'an.

Jing'an continues to improve its business environment and pushes forward the comprehensive renewal of the city. Lately, a group of newly-built commercial buildings have made their first public appearance together. They are located in the Suhewan Business Belt and Middle-ring Winger District, providing nearly 1,000,000 square meters of office space. The project is considered a fine complement to West Nanjing Road, which is also known as "the No.1 commercial street in China". The project will further broaden the horizon of the "Jing'an new-buildings economy development" plan. Foreign enterprises will benefit from the plan in terms of function and energy level. The plan will also fill with power the fast-concentrated development of the "six industries of Jing'an", which are commercial services, financial services, professional services, data intelligence, cultural innovation, life and health, so that enterprises will achieve significant development.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-a-magnetic-field-attracting-global-resources-jingan-leads-the-race-for-accelerated-open-economy-301611494.html

SOURCE Commerce Commission of Jing'an District

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Should You Buy This Growth Stock Following a Major Approval?

    The past three years have been a southbound roller coaster for Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The small-cap biotech encountered a series of headwinds, losing 90% of its value. Should investors consider purchasing shares of this beaten-down biotech stock now?

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....

  • Oil Climbs as Easing US Stockpiles Adds to Tightening Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for a second day as an industry report signaled another drawdown in US crude inventories, adding to a tightening supply outlook after Saudi Arabia flagged possible cuts to production.Brent futures rose 1.4% to trade above $101 a barrel in London. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles dropped by 5.63 million barrels last week, according to people familiar. That followed news that exports from Kazakhstan may be disrupted for months.The market’s rally

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.

  • Nvidia Earnings Preview: Gaming Sector Outlook In Focus After Q2 Revenue Warning

    "Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed," CEO Jensen Huang cautioned on August 8.

  • BP Stock Tops Cup-Base Buy Point, Composite Jumps To 96

    The upgrade means BP stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. As reported earlier, U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 3% to $93.37 a barrel Tuesday, continuing to bounce off Monday's lows after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC could cut production. The rise in the price of oil this year is boosting the sector, including U.K.-based BP.

  • OXY Stock: Is Warren Buffett's Energy Play A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • Honda considering decoupling supply chain from China -Sankei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co Ltd is considering building a separate supply chain that would reduce its dependence on China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be a high profile move by a major Japanese manufacturer. Many big Japanese companies have built extensive production hubs in China but have recently seen output snarled by COVID-19-related lockdowns. There are also deepening worries about the impact of tensions between the United States and China.

  • Halliburton Leads Energy Stocks Higher on Hints of OPEC+ Production Cut

    FEATURE Energy was the best-performing sector Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that OPEC+ might cut its oil output. In an interview with Bloomberg, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said recent market volatility means that the futures market has become increasingly disconnected, which could cause OPEC+ to curb production.

  • Natural Gas Slides in US as Blast-Hit Export Terminal Delays Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after the operators of a key export terminal damaged in an explosion earlier this year announced a delay to the timeline for restart.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; E

  • German gas storage now more than 80% full, even with Russia deliveries cut

    Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

  • EV Winners and Losers From Inflation Reduction Act. Hint: Tesla Is a Winner.

    Wall Street is still digesting all the beneficiaries from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is a winner, as are GM and Ford.

  • AirAsia India becomes the first airline in India to use the revolutionary AI-powered CAE Rise™ Training System

    AirAsia India and CAE have announced their collaboration to integrate the CAE Rise™ Training System into the airline's simulator training program. AirAsia India is the first airline in India to adopt a data-driven training program using CAE Rise™.

  • Why Hyundai May Speed up its Georgia EV Plant

    Hyundai Motor , the legacy South Korean automaker, could ramp up construction of its electric vehicle (EV) plant and break ground later this year in Georgia to take advantage of a new tax break favoring EVs built in the U.S. The automaker had originally planned to start construction in January 2023 and begin production of the EVs in the first half of 2025, but could now speed things up since the Biden administration passed a law that only gives tax credits to EVs built in the U.S., according to Yonhap, a Korean wire service, on Aug. 22. Hyundai could begin building the $5.4 billion plant that would manufacture both EVs and batteries later in 2022 and start producing EVs during the second half of 2024, an unidentified auto industry source told Yonhap.

  • Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt. The move comes as automakers roll out their electric-vehicle expansion strategies globally in a bid to challenge sector leader Tesla. "The supply of battery raw materials and the production of precursor and cathode materials with a low carbon footprint will allow for a fast and sustainable ramp-up of battery capacity - a key lever for our growth strategy in North America," outgoing Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

  • Chinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales

    CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, more than doubled its profit in the second quarter as Chinese authorities rolled out incentives to boost EV sales to cushion the impact of lockdowns during the period. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 6.68 billion yuan ($974.61 million) from April to June, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's filings, up 164% from a year ago. Revenue also surged to 64.29 billion yuan in the three-month period, from 24.91 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters calculations showed.

  • Oil Prices Climb for Second Day

    Crude prices extended their rise into a second day after indications this week that Saudi Arabia and some of its oil-producing allies were [considering cutting production](https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudis-allies-open-door-to-oil-output-cut-to-keep-prices-high-11661268794). Global crude benchmark Brent rose 1.5% to $101.65, the highest level since July. It has gained about 5% since Monday's settlement. Saudi Arabia's energy minister said oil markets were “in a state of schizophrenia,” and that

  • Delays Keep Piling Up for Texas Steel Mill Critical to EV Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Delays are adding up for a new Texas mill being built by one of the largest US steelmakers to supply metal for electric vehicles.Steel Dynamics Inc. told a crowd of more than 1,000 people that its Sinton, Texas, mill won’t reach 80% utilization until the end of the year, pushing back a previous timeline to reach that level by three months. Chief Executive Officer Mark Millett revealed at an industry conference in Atlanta that delays that dogged the mill in July were due to equipme