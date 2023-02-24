U.S. markets closed

Building Panels Global Market to Reach $260.7 Billion by 2030: Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Building Panels estimated at US$167.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

  • Alubel SpA

  • ArcelorMittal S.A.

  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

  • Boral Building Products, Inc.

  • Building Materials and Construction Solutions

  • Dow Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Fletcher Building Limited

  • Huntsman International LLC.

  • Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Kingspan Group

  • Lafarge

  • LG Hausys Ltd.

  • Marcegaglia SpA

  • Metecno Group

  • Mueller Inc.

  • Nippon Steel Corporation

  • Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.

  • Owens Corning

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • PFB Corporation

  • Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Building Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Impact of COVID 19 on the Construction Industry

  • Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry

  • Building Panels: Enabling Energy-Efficient, Real Castles on Ground

  • Concrete Panels: Robust & Weather-Resistant Structural Components

  • Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

  • Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

  • Wood Panels: Enabling Standard & Specialized Applications

  • Building Panels Market to Scale Towering Heights with Anticipated Boom in Construction Activity

  • Analysis by Application

  • World Building Panels Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-Residential

  • Analysis by End-Use

  • World Building Panels Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, and Staircase

  • Regional Analysis

  • World Building Panels Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

  • World Building Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

  • World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

  • Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

  • Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

  • Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

  • Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

  • Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

  • The 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market

  • Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

  • Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)

  • Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance

  • Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

  • Green & Energy-Efficient Building Activity Remains Tower of Strength for Structural Insulated Panel Market

  • Green Building & Cold Storage Applications Enable Structural Insulated Panel Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

  • Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to Affordable Housing

  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

  • Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

  • Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

  • Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

  • Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

  • Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction

  • Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

  • Concrete and Structural Insulated Panels: Key Market Segments

  • Wide Spectrum of Applications Sets Strong Foundation for Vacuum Insulation Panels Market

  • Fiberglass Panels to Post Robust Volume Growth

  • Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

  • Factors Adding Dynamism to the Market

  • Select Product Innovations and Trends Influencing the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlze1o-panels?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

