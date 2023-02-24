Building Panels Global Market to Reach $260.7 Billion by 2030: Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Building Panels estimated at US$167.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
