Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material, Application, Building Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market
Global Building Thermal Insulation Market

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material (Glasswool, Stonewool, Plastic Foam), Application (Roof Insulation, Floor Insulation, Wall Insulation), Building Type (Residential, Non-Residential) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building thermal insulation market will grow to USD 35.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 28 billion in 2022.

The use of building thermal insulation has witnessed significant growth because of the increasing requirement for improved heating and cooling comfort and better fire resistance of building thermal insulation materials, such as glass wool, stone wool, and plastic foams. The key factors driving the building thermal insulation market are the recovery in new construction of residential and non-residential buildings worldwide.

Plastic foam material is projected to be the fastest-growing type of building thermal insulation market during the forecast period

By material, the building thermal insulation market is classified into glass wool, stone wool, plastic foam, and others. Plastic foam is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its increasing use in external facade insulation, external wall insulation, sandwich panel, and cavity wall insulation. The higher compressive strength and energy efficiency of plastic foam, especially EPS foam, is estimated to drive its demand in building thermal insulation.

Roof insulation application is estimated to be the second largest application in building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

By application, the building thermal insulation market is segmented into wall insulation, roof insulation, and floor insulation. Roof insulation is projected to be the second largest application of building thermal insulation between in 2021. The increase in construction of non-residential buildings, such as industrial, commercial, educational, and healthcare buildings, is expected to drive the demand for roof insulation, globally.

Non-residential buildings are projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of building thermal insulation market during the forecast period

Building thermal insulation have wide usage in the medical industry. It is imperative for a drug to have a homogenous concentration in a solution; otherwise, it may not be as effective as it was designed to be. Building thermal insulation are added to the drug solution to form a finely dispersed solution. Tablets also have a certain amount of building thermal insulation added to them. By using building thermal insulation, the tablet disintegrates evenly inside the patient's body, thereby working effectively. Homogenous distribution of the pigment or color in the tablet also requires building thermal insulation.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America was the second largest market for building thermal insulation in 2021, in terms of value. Stringent building energy codes in the region and growth in the housing sector, accompanied by rising demand for green buildings, drive the demand for building thermal insulation. The retrofit market, development of green buildings, and rising energy efficiency codes and building specifications are estimated to drive the building thermal insulation market in the region. In addition, increased focus on energy-efficient buildings, stringent requirements for insulation, and new building codes has generated awareness regarding thermal insulation in buildings in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Building Thermal Insulation Market
4.2 Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, by Region
4.3 Europe: Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Material and Country, 2021
4.4 Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Building Type vs. Region
4.5 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
5.2.1.2 Development of Green Buildings
5.2.1.3 Reduction in Energy Consumption and Related Costs
5.2.1.4 Rebates and Tax Credits
5.2.1.5 Stringent Building Energy Codes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Prices of Plastic Foam
5.2.2.2 Availability of Green Insulation Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Energy Requirements
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Building Thermal Insulation
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast for Major Economies
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6.1 Raw Materials
5.6.2 Manufacturers
5.6.3 Distribution Network
5.6.4 End-use Industries
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.7.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application
5.7.2 Average Selling Price, by Region
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.8.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Building Thermal Insulation Market
5.9 Connected Markets: Ecosystem
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 XPS Foam Technology
5.10.2 ECOSE Technology
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Case Study on Rockwool International A/S
5.12 Trade Data Statistics
5.12.1 Import Scenario of Building Thermal Insulation
5.12.2 Export Scenario of Building Thermal Insulation
5.13 Regulatory Landscape
5.13.1 Regulations Related to Building Thermal Insulation
5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.15 Patent Analysis
5.15.1 Approach
5.15.2 Document Type
5.15.2.1 Patent Status
5.15.3 Legal Status of Patents
5.15.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.15.5 Top Applicants

6 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plastic Foam
6.2.1 Growth in Building & Construction Industry to Lead to Increased Demand for Plastic Foam
6.2.2 Polystyrene Foam
6.2.2.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam
6.2.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Foam
6.2.3 Polyurethane (PUR) & Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Foam
6.2.4 Other Plastic Foam
6.2.4.1 Phenolic Foam
6.2.4.2 Elastomeric Foam
6.3 Glass Wool
6.3.1 Lightweight, Non-Combustible, High Tear Strength, and Corrosion-Resistant Properties
6.4 Stone Wool
6.4.1 Construction & Architectural Sectors Escalating Demand
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Aerogel
6.5.2 Cellulose
6.5.3 Cellular Glass

7 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Roof Insulation
7.2.1 Rising Global Construction Activities
7.2.2 Flat Roof Insulation
7.2.3 Pitched Roof Insulation
7.3 Wall Insulation
7.3.1 Rising Energy-Efficient Buildings Driving Demand
7.3.2 External Wall Insulation
7.3.3 Internal Wall Insulation
7.3.4 Cavity Wall Insulation
7.4 Floor Insulation
7.4.1 High Quality and Technological Advancements Driving Demand

8 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Building Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Residential Building
8.2.1 Robust Manufacturing and Increase in Industrial Activities
8.2.2 Industrial Building
8.2.3 Commercial Building
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Residential Building
8.3.1 Urbanization and Government Regulations on Energy-Efficient Buildings

9 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021
10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players
10.3.2.1 Kingspan Group PLC
10.3.2.2 Knauf Gips KG
10.3.2.3 Owens Corning
10.3.2.4 Rockwool International A/S
10.3.2.5 Saint-Gobain SA
10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players
10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7 Start-Ups/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant
10.8 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.8.1 Product Launches
10.8.2 Deals
10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 BASF SE
11.1.2 Saint-Gobain SA
11.1.3 Kingspan Group PLC
11.1.4 Dow Inc.
11.1.5 Owens Corning
11.1.6 Johns Manville Corporation
11.1.7 Rockwool International A/S
11.1.8 GAF Materials Corporation
11.1.9 CNBM Group Co. Ltd.
11.1.10 Knauf Gips KG
11.1.11 Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation
11.2.2 Holcim Limited
11.2.3 Huntsman International LLC
11.2.4 KCC Corporation
11.2.5 Lapolla Industries, Inc.
11.2.6 Nichias Corporation
11.2.7 Recticel SA
11.2.8 ODE Insulation
11.2.9 Trocellen GmbH
11.2.10 Ursa Insulation SA
11.2.11 Sika Group
11.2.12 Cellofoam North America, Inc.
11.2.13 Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.14 Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdosvm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


