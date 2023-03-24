U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,312.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,880.25
    +26.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    -0.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.40
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.48
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1200
    -0.6690 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,182.44
    +556.47 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.33
    +18.87 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.88
    -73.72 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size USD 47.77 BN by 2032

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Research Study, the global building thermal insulation market size is expected to increase at USD 47.77 billion by 2032 and registering at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research predict, the global building thermal insulation market size was accounted for USD 32.74 billion in 2022. Due to the increasing demand for improved cooling and heating system as well as improved fire resistance of building thermal insulation substances such as stone wool, glass wool, and plastic foams, the application of building thermal insulation has increased significantly. The recovery in residential housing and non-residential building construction worldwide has been one of the primary drivers of the building thermal insulation industry.

Get the sample pages of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2698

Material Landscape

As a result of its increasing use in facade insulation, sandwich panel insulation, outer wall insulation, and cavity insulation, plastic foam is expected to retain the largest market share in 2022. Plastic foam's dominance in the global market can be attributed to its versatility, superior thermal resistance, durability, and lifespan.

Furthermore, the aerogel sector is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period as product penetration increases in North America. Growth is also likely to be driven by rising demand for thermal insulation, including a substitute for foamed plastic insulation for buildings. The development is also due to the noise resistance ability of aerogel, and it also reduces energy loss and is used in commercial and residential applications.

Product Landscape

By 2032, the expanded polystyrene sector is expected to hold the largest market share of 5.1%. The sales of expanded polystyrene (EPS) in building applications are projected to increase substantially over the projected period due to the various properties of EPS, such as high thermal insulation, lightweight, chemical resistance, and resistance to microbes and pests, among others.

Glass wool is an insulating material made of glass fibers that have been compelled to a binding material to develop a texture equivalent to wool. Mineral wool, glass wool, extruded polystyrene (XPS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and other products are used in wall insulation, floor insulation, and roof insulation.

Application Landscape

The wall insulation sector is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2032. This is because of a spike in the product's use on both interior and exterior walls. Insulated walls and roofs create a protective envelope, preventing heat transfer from entering the environment through convection, conduction, and radiation.

The roof Insulation sector is anticipated to expand rapidly from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the increasing need to avoid heat from the rays of the sun entering through the rooftop. Furthermore, a rise in a single-family residential home is projected to propel the market growth during the predicted period.

End-user landscape in the global building thermal insulation market

The ongoing growth of single-family housing increased renovations and re-insulation activities of existing and older homes, and an increase in multi-family residential development activities, residential development is expected to generate the most revenue over the projection period. Energy conservation in public buildings is expected to be a major factor in this segment's revenue growth.

The commercial construction sector accounted for approximately 50% of total revenue in 2022. Increasing product demand to improve condensation control, process efficiency, noise reduction, pollution reduction, and freeze protection is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Sustainable buildings are also becoming more popular, with rising office space in developing countries, particularly in the subtropical region, driving up demand for insulating materials.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2698

Scope of this report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2032

USD 47.77 Billion

Europe Region Share

34% in 2022

Residential Construction Segment Share

54% in 2022

Roof application Segment Share

36% in 2022

Key Players

BASF SE, Kingspan Group plc, Saint-Gobain SA., Knauf Insulation, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Rockwool International A/S, Cabot Corporation, Owens Corning, Firestone Building Products Company, Dow Corning Corporation, URSA Insulation, SA. Covestro AG, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Paroc Group Oy and Others

Regional Landscape

During the projected period 2023-2032, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand rapidly. This is due to increased construction work in the region to satisfy the demands of an expanding population. China is predicted to account for the largest share because of several government policies to advance its public infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Europe market is expected to grow remarkably throughout the projected period due to the existence of freezing climates in nations like Norway, Russia, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, and the UK.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing spending on construction and rapid urbanization

Asia Pacific has approximately 50% of the worldwide construction market. Economic development, urbanization, and enhanced infrastructure development are expected to raise the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient homes, driving the building thermal construction industry. Along with this, the rapidly growing industrialization, which further led to increased greenhouse gas emissions, is anticipated to propel the demand for thermal insulation.

Restraint

Side effects related to insulating materials.

A variety of thermal insulation substances like stone and glass wool cause health problems such as respiratory and eye irritation. Moreover, polymer-based insulating materials are subjected to stringent regulations as a result of cancer-causing emissions during manufacturing. These health and environmental issues will continue to hinder the market expansion over the predicted period.
Some wall insulation materials are hazardous to one's health. Asbestos, for instance, has been linked to mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer, as well as gastrointestinal cancers. Fiberglass, a popular insulation material, causes skin irritation because the chemicals bind the fibers together.

Recent development

  • In February 2023, GC and Saint-Gobain joined a partnership to Decarbonize Flat Glass Production.

  • In 2023, Saint-Gobain signed an agreement to acquire U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd., India's market leader in glass wool insulation.

  • In January 2023, Saint-Gobain finalized the acquisition of Termica San Luis in Argentina.

  • In 2020, BASF contributes to the US Department of Energy by offering an energy-efficient solution for re-side residential homes.

Key Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • Kingspan Group plc

  • Saint-Gobain SA.

  • Knauf Insulation, Inc.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Owens Corning

  • Rockwool International A/S

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Firestone Building Products Company

  • Dow Corning Corporation

  • URSA Insulation, SA.

  • Covestro AG

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation

  • Paroc Group Oy

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

  • Foamed Plastic

  • Aerogels

  • Cellulose

  • Other Materials

By Product

  • Glass Wool

  • Mineral Wool

  • Expanded Polystyrene

  • Extruded Polystyrene

  • Other Products

By Application

  • Roof Insulation

  • Wall Insulation

  • Floor Insulation

By End-User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

By Geography 

  • North America 

    • US.

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe 

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific 

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2698

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Friday on worries about a potential oversupply after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. "There is a sell-off from the view that the United States will not refill oil reserve even if the WTI prices are at $67-$72 a barrel," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities. Granholm told lawmakers that it would be difficult to take advantage of the low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are currently at their lowest level since 1983 following sales directed by President Joe Biden last year.

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • Cathie Wood Suffers Double Blow as Drama Hits Coinbase and Block

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist short seller attack on one US firm and the threat of regulatory action against another have conspired to deal a double blow to Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management, as both shares are among her top holdings.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Em

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Deutsche Bank shares whipsaw after CDS blow-out

    Deutsche shares, which have lost a fifth of their value so far this month already, were last indicated up 0.9% in premarket trade on the Lang & Schwartz platform. They closed 3.2% lower on Thursday, while the bank's credit default swaps - a form of insurance for bondholders - shot up to 173 basis points from 142 bps the day before, according to data from S&P Market Intelligence on Thursday. This marks the largest one-day rise in Deutsche's CDS on record, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Sorry, Elon! The Fed Didn't Drop Rates 50 BPS: Here's What the 0.25% Hike Means For Retirees

    With the recent collapse of two banks serving as a backdrop, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates another 25 basis points on Wednesday. The decision to raise the federal funds rate to a 4.75-5% target range comes on the heels of the … Continue reading → The post Fed's Latest Rate Hike: What Retirees Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Realty Income Pays a 5.1% Dividend Yield; Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Realty Income, stock symbol O, is one of the most consistent dividend payers in the markets. Here's when and where to buy the dip.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • Nvidia Stock, Related ETFs Jump on AI Partnership

    The semiconductor maker unveils cloud services for ‘large language.’

  • Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 32% and 13.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Adma Biologics (ADMA) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Adma Biologics (ADMA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 1.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Split Market Rally Whipsaws On This Moody's Warning

    The stock market rally attempt slashed big gains in whipsaw fashion. Bank stocks tumbled as Moody's warned of risks of wider "turmoil."

  • Block: The Short Seller Report Makes Some Good Points, but Doesn’t Convince, Says Analyst

    Thursday is turning out to be a bad day for Block (NYSE:SQ) stock. Shares of the digital payments specialist are down 14%, as of this writing, after a short seller launched an attack on the company. Specifically, following a two-year investigation, Hindenburg Research alleged Block was facilitating fraudsters. The short seller also announced it had opened a short position on the shares. Hindenburg claimed that after looking into the matter, it discovered that Block’s enormously successful Cash A

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans this year to start mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based batteries, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL made public in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery pack technology.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Why Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.