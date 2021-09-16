U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.45
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.76
    -98.63 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,143.55
    -17.98 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.34
    -3.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.60
    -38.20 (-2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.95 (-4.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0067 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    +0.0250 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7030
    +0.3430 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,555.37
    -374.51 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.66
    -11.63 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Building Thermal Insulation Market worth USD 40.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.34% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Building Thermal Insulation Market Research Report: By Material Type (Wool Insulation [Glass Wool, Stone Wool], Plastic Foams [Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Phenolic, Polyurethanes (PU)] and others), Application (Wall Insulation [Internal Wall, External Wall, Air Cavity Wall], Roof Insulation [Flat Roof, Pitch Roof] and Floor Insulation), End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential and Industrial) and Region (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028the market size is projected to be worth USD 40.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 29.75 billion in 2021.

Market Competitive Landscape:

List of the leading companies in the global building thermal insulation market profiled are:

  • BASF SE

  • Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

  • Paroc Group Oy

  • Knauf Insulation Inc.

  • GlassRock Insulation Company SAE

  • Kingspan Group Plc.

  • Owens Corning Corporation

  • Lloyd Insulations Limited

  • Johns Manville Inc.

  • Saint-Gobain SA


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1543


Market Scope:

Thermal insulation in buildings is used to reduce the amount of energy required to heat or cool a dwelling, as well as to minimize heat loss in the winter and hot air penetration in the summer. In 2016-2017, this market experienced yet another year of consistent expansion with an upward trend. The rise of the construction sector, particularly in areas such as South America and Asia Pacific, aided in keeping global sales in a positive position for the market. The building industry has maintained product demand from some of Asia's fastest-growing countries.

Because the sector is capital-intensive, it takes a long time, a lot of money, and a lot of planning to get started and stay in business. A number of new entrants are projected to be attracted by favorable government regulations combined with increased regulatory support. The market's highly fragmented nature is expected to promote new entrants.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Growing demands in residential applications is likely to boost the market over the forecast period, owing to rising energy costs and the importance of energy conservation. Furthermore, it is expected that government actions to promote energy efficient operations will improve product demand. Additionally, the increased research and development spending to develop transparent insulation technology to give thermal insulation materials a better visual appeal is projected to enhance product uptake. Furthermore, the development of vacuum insulation panels as a cost-effective alternative for residential applications is projected to boost the market for building thermal insulation.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Building Thermal Insulation Industry

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/building-thermal-insulation-market-1543


Market Restraints:

One of the primary concerns that is impeding market expansion is the inconsistency of raw material availability and price fluctuations.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 global outbreak has resulted in a drop in economic growth due to a drop in consumer expenditure and business closures. As the coronavirus spreads over the world, it has damaged a variety of businesses and practically every element of the supply chain, including the construction industry. Construction activity has been halted in a number of towns and regions, which is expected to have an immediate impact on the business.

Market Segmentation:

Based on material types, the plastic foam segment has the biggest market share. Because of its increased heat resistance (R-Value), versatility, robustness, and life span, the market for plastic foam is expected to grow. Its expansion is also fueled by rising demand in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe.

By application, in terms of both value and volume, the wall insulation application segment led the building thermal insulation market. The demand for wall insulation is driven by the increased demand for energy efficient structures and the highest loss of energy through walls in a building.

By end-user, building thermal insulation was dominated by the residential building type segment. This is because the property market in countries like the United States, Germany, and China is booming. Furthermore, the need for thermal insulation in residential buildings is driven by increased awareness of energy efficient structures and growing energy costs.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1543


Regional Insights:

Europe is the leading gainer in the global market, and this is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Due to strict regulations implemented by organizations such as the REACH, which encourage the use of thermal insulation in buildings to reduce total energy consumption, the market for building thermal insulation will continue to grow rapidly.

The value of the building thermal insulation market in Asia-Pacific will continue to grow at the quickest rate. With significant government assistance, the region is seeing a remarkable increase in the number of construction activities, which has boosted product demand to a large extent. In addition, the region's growing population, combined with rising GDP, has increased the number of residential and commercial structures, driving up demand for thermal insulation materials. Given the strong presence of numerous government agencies such as the LEED and the USGBC, the rise of the building thermal insulation market in North America has also been spectacular. These organizations are working to increase the use of high-quality insulating materials in buildings in order to reduce carbon emissions and improve overall sustainability.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Building Thermal Insulation Market Research Report: By Material Type (Wool Insulation [Glass Wool, Stone Wool], Plastic Foams [Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Phenolic, Polyurethanes (PU)] and others), Application (Wall Insulation [Internal Wall, External Wall, Air Cavity Wall], Roof Insulation [Flat Roof, Pitch Roof] and Floor Insulation), End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential and Industrial) and Region (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1543


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Suncor partners with indigenous communities to buy stake in Northern Courier Pipeline

    Suncor, three First Nations and five Métis communities will own a 15% stake in this pipeline asset with a value of about C$1.3 billion. Oil and gas companies have been increasingly partnering with Canada's First Nations on projects as they play a pivotal role in Canada's oil industry.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Probe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings

    An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied "undue pressure" to secure changes aimed at improving China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" and those of other countries in the 2020 report. The report cited "direct and indirect pressure" from senior staff in the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report's methodology to boost China's score, and said it likely occurred at his direction. It said it found that then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, now the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and a key adviser pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking, at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Jump in Sign of Resilient Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in August as a pickup in purchases across most categories more than offset weakness at auto dealers, showing resilient consumer demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases climbed 0.7% last month following a downwardly revised 1.8% decrease in July, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Excluding autos, sales advanced 1.8% in August, the largest gain in five months.The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. drops as traders dissect jobless claims, unexpected retail sales jump

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • Emotional AI and other ‘moonshot’ technologies could grow to $6 trillion market by 2030, says Bank of America

    Our call of the day has 14 ideas on future technologies that could be the next big thing for investors, if they don't choose to ignore it.

  • 2 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In the past 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry's performance has lagged well behind that of the broader market. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical Index ETF, an industry benchmark, is up by 107% in the past decade, less than half what the S&P 500 has returned in the same period. It could be that investors are worried about a complete overhaul of the entire healthcare industry, which has been the goal of several prominent U.S. politicians.