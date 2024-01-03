2023 was a fantastic year for the S&P 500, and especially for the Nasdaq and the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. However, 2024 is shaping up to be very different, and I expect the year to be a tale of two different halves. The first half I expect it to be more sluggish followed by the back half providing some growth.

In today's video, I recap my 2023 and discuss my strategy and goals for 2024.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 29, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2024.

Building a Winning Investing Strategy for 2024 was originally published by The Motley Fool