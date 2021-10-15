BuildingReports Passes Threshold of 8 Million Inspection Reports

Service providers leveraging the industry leader in inspection, testing and maintenance technology record more than one million inspections in a 10-month span.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildingReports network of over 1,000 fire, life safety, security and mechanical service providers recently completed its 8 millionth inspection report, less than a year after reaching the 7 million milestone in December 2020. Founded in 2000, BuildingReports provides mobile inspection applications and web-based compliance reporting to help independent service companies ensure critical facility assets are code-compliant and working properly.

The mobile application and software-as-a-service provider is used by service companies and facility management professionals to protect lives and property by ensuring critical facility systems are in compliance with industry codes and standards. To date, BuildingReports has been used to inspect more than 16 billion square feet of facility floorspace across more than 1 million commercial and industrial facilities.

"We are very pleased to see the continued growth and adoption of verifiable inspection compliance and reporting technology in the industry as one of the most effective tools in protecting building occupants from life-threatening fire and life safety events," said Jason Kronz, BuildingReports president and chief technology officer. "Even during a pandemic, we have seen the dedication and resilience of the technicians who perform this important work, and we're honored to help support them in their mission."

Since April of 2020, BuildingReports University staff have helped support members by offering complimentary webinar training for field technicians and administrative staff to sharpen their skills and expand their knowledge. The training team has, so far, completed 528 interactive online training sessions at no cost to BuildingReports service members.

About BuildingReports

Building-safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials who are charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports' mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to accurately gather data on fire and life safety devices, ensuring the devices work properly and meet code requirements while identifying necessary compliance actions through easily verifiable inspection reports. With over 8 million inspection reports to date—covering more than 16 billion square feet of floor space in over 1 million buildings and representing more than 500 million devices—BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting. For more information, visit www.buildingreports.com.

Media Contact

David Spence, Marketing Director, marketing@buildingreports.com

