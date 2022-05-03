U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,181.47
    +26.09 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,178.95
    +117.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,556.63
    +20.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.56
    +13.65 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.20
    -1.97 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.60
    +7.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9420
    -0.0540 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1590
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,169.88
    -422.23 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.23
    -9.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

BuildOps Delivers Advanced End-to-End Service and Project Management Solution for Joint Sage Intacct Customers

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps today announced a vital new partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses. As part of this new relationship, BuildOps has integrated with Sage Intacct and Sage Intacct Construction, Sage's cloud financial management solutions designed to meet the unique needs of many firms, including construction companies. Used together, BuildOps and Sage Intacct will streamline and integrate Service Management, Project Management, Dispatching, Time Capture, and core financial management activities – from initial quote to final closeout.

BuildOps logo.
BuildOps logo.

BuildOps and Sage Intacct will streamline and integrate Service Management, Project Management, Dispatching, and more.

"Connected cloud solutions are the future of construction-, service-, and project-based technology," said BuildOps' Head of Growth, Glen West. "By ensuring a seamless transition of service and project data from BuildOps to any one of the Sage Intacct versions, firms can expect significant improvements in workflow efficiency, information accuracy, and cost savings."

Both BuildOps and Sage Intacct are designed to eliminate the need for paper-based processes, improve data access, and enable collaboration among teams; a hallmark of cloud-based software solutions. "In many ways, BuildOps and Sage share the same vision for technology and meeting the needs of our customers," said Melody Williams, Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "As technology providers, we have both seen the positive impacts of our cloud platforms, and we look forward to the many benefits this new integration will deliver for our joint customers."

The new integration is available from BuildOps or via the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that empowers commercial HVAC, plumbing, electrical and mechanical contractors to efficiently and effectively manage operations and field service on a single platform while maximizing efficiency and driving profitability. Founded in 2018, BuildOps has gone on to transform the lives of commercial contractors across the industry.

Media contact:
Catalin Kreis
cat@buildops.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buildops-delivers-advanced-end-to-end-service-and-project-management-solution-for-joint-sage-intacct-customers-301538726.html

SOURCE BuildOps

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • Apple sues former Intel Fellow's chip startup Rivos, saying it stole trade secrets

    The Cupertino tech titan said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the startup got access to its secrets through a "coordinated campaign" in which the startup hired more than 40 of Apple's former employees.

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • New EU sanctions to hit Russian oil, target more banks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union will slap new sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, targeting Moscow's oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday. "We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Josep Borrell, head of the foreign policy unit at the EU's executive European Commission, said in a tweet.

  • Natural Gas Hits 13-Year High in U.S. on Growing Supply Jitters as Demand Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the U.S. climbed above $8 per million British thermal units, hitting a fresh 13-year high, on growing concern that stockpiles of the power-plant fuel will fall short of demand this summer.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy

  • AeroVironment Shares May Be Coming In for a Landing

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment Inc. , an industrial and military drone maker that's playing an important role in the conflict in Ukraine. Nawabi said AeroVironment has the ability to produce thousands of its Switchblade drones to aid Ukraine, but is limited by shortages of parts and semiconductors. The drones are approved for export to many allies, including Ukraine.

  • Costco and Other Wholesale Clubs Are Selling Gas So Cheap They’re Losing Money in Some States

    The steep price discounts are a bid by Walmart+, Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club to lure more customers in the door.

  • Pressure on OPEC+ eases amid oil demand fears

    Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia meet Thursday with less pressure to open tabs more widely than planned as China's Covid lockdown threatens demand.

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • FRONTIER LITHIUM ANNOUNCES REMAINING 2022 EXPLORATION PLANS INCLUDING A MINIMUM OF 15,000 METERS OF DRILLING AND RELEASES THE RESULTS FROM CHANNEL SAMPLING AT THE BOLT PEGMATITE

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) (the "Company" or "Frontier") is pleased to announce their 2022 exploration program and targets for the PAK Lithium Project (Project) in northwestern Ontario. Frontier's 2022 exploration activities will mainly include infill and step out drilling on the Spark deposit, as well as, detailed and regional mapping and prospecting in areas both proximal to known spodumene-bearing pegmatite deposits and in under-explored areas within their 27,0

  • Sabre Signals Corporate Travel May Recover Quicker Than Some Expected

    Sabre, a travel technology vendor with a rare view of corporate travel trends, said on Tuesday it’s seeing corporate bookings recover steadily. That news defied a much-cited prediction by Microsoft founder Bill Gates that business travel might remain down by double-digit percentages for years after the pandemic began. “We’re encouraged,” said Sabre CEO Sean Menke […]

  • Starbucks Q2 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Starbucks is set to report its fiscal second quarter earnings Tuesday after market close.

  • Zebra Technologies Leaps Over First-Quarter Goals But Gives Mixed Outlook

    Zebra Technologies, a maker of enterprise systems for tracking and managing inventory and assets, beat estimates for the first quarter.

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will seek to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • US job openings rose to a record 11.549 million in March

    The Labor Department released the February JOLTS report Tuesday morning.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.

  • Here's What Will Power Silvergate Capital's Next Phase of Growth

    The past year has been quite volatile for both stocks and cryptocurrencies. One stock that has outpaced both is Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a bank that serves cryptocurrency customers. Silvergate Capital is up 9% over the last year and up more than 800% over the past five years.

  • Expedia Says Half of Recent Vrbo Customers Were New

    If Expedia Group’s Vrbo secretly wanted to be another brand, Airbnb would be it. Vrbo has been playing second fiddle to its short-term rental rival, the word-of-mouth sensation. But Vrbo racked up some marketing accomplishments in the first quarter worth crowing about — and that might catch the eyes of rivals Airbnb and Booking.com. “We’re […]