BuildTech Asia 2023 to focus on Digitalisation, Smart Building & Construction and Sustainability

PR Newswire
·6 min read

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildTech Asia (BTA), the leading platform for Asia Pacific's building and construction industry, is back for its 12th edition from 28 – 30 March 2023. A Constellar event, BTA's theme this year is "Transforming Tomorrow's Built Environment", presented with 48 local and regional industry associations and partners. BTA 2023 will feature over 100 onsite exhibitors from 15 countries and regions (almost a 40% expansion from last year) and an extensive line-up of conferences, sandboxes and product launches to better equip and future-proof the sector.

Countries and regions participating include Singapore, Australia, Cambodia, Mainland China, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan and USA.

Official Launch of BCA – STAS Shared Services Providers (SSP) Scheme

Guest-of-Honour Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of National Development Mr Tan Kiat How will officiate the opening of BTA 2023 with an opening address and the official launch of Specialists Trade Alliance of Singapore (STAS)'s Shared Services Registry, a significant milestone in STAS's commitment to digitalising the Built Environment sector.

The adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) is a key enabler of transformation in the Built Environment sector. It is a digital spine that links project stakeholders throughout the entire building lifecycle. The Shared Services Registry serves the BIM and IDD procurement needs of stakeholders, especially SMEs, in their digitalisation journey. The pilot was successful, and the Shared Services Registry will be scaled up to implement more rigorous quality checks and open up for public registration from Q3 2023.

Experience Tomorrow's Built Environment in person

BTA 2023 will deep-dive into three dimensions of emerging technologies and solutions that are making an impact on industries today - Digitalisation, Smart Construction (Robotics & Automation) & Green Construction (Sustainability). To better demonstrate the utilisation of new technologies and solutions, BTA 2023 has curated and will be introducing two new experiential zones:

  • The Smart Construction Experience Zone, powered by Tractors Singapore Limited (TSL), a leading equipment dealer in Singapore distributing a full line of Cat® machines and engines such as the Excavator 320 and the Vibratory Soil Compactor CS11GC;

  • The Robotics & Automation Experience Zone, featuring Singapore SMEs such as Doog International, who will be showcasing their user-friendly and highly scalable autonomous mobile robots such as "THOUZER", a versatile robotic cart with a payload capacity of 120kg, a towing capacity of 300kg and equipped with Follow-Me and Memory Trace® Technology, developed to navigate challenging construction work sites and execute automated repetitive tasks.

BTA 2023 will also welcome new companies offering their latest solutions, equipment and machinery for the sector:

  • Knauf Plasterboard Ptd Ltd: one of the world's leading dry construction systems and solutions providers

  • Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd: 10th-largest construction equipment manufacturer by global market share and the world's largest manufacturer of wheel loaders

  • Pee Huan Pte Ltd: authorised distributor for the HELI Forklift brand and has more than 20 years of experience in the material handling industry

  • Sany South East Asia Pte Ltd: 3rd-largest heavy equipment manufacturer globally and one of Singapore's leading supplier offering sales, services and technical solutions in the crane industry

  • SquareDog Robotics Limited: who will be showcasing SQD-Robo Patrol, its cost-effective, multi-functional robot that provides 24/7 security patrol for the warehouse

BTA 2023 will also see returning key industry players such as Buildo Engineering Pte Ltd, Lingjack Digital Pte Ltd, PDS International Pte Ltd and SPC Industries Sdn Bhd, who are looking forward to showcasing how their latest equipment and solutions can meet evolving building and construction needs.

Bridging knowledge gaps and addressing industry challenges

BTA 2023 will also be launching its inaugural Built Environment Transformation Forum, where industry leaders and experts will be sharing about post-pandemic collaboration opportunities as well as trends and policies pivotal to the Built Environment Sector. Kicking off the forum is a fireside chat on sector transformation with Mr Heng Teck Thai, Deputy CEO (BuildSG Office) of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

BTA is also working with Asia Pacific Assistive Robotics Association (APARA), World of Safety and Health Asia (WSH Asia), Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL), Association of Women in Construction (AWiCS), Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA) and the exhibitors, to offer six half-day conferences and over 80 conference sessions, product launches and sandboxes on the latest industry developments, technology advancements and best practices for the sector.

Participants can expect insightful discussions on digitalising their operations, incorporating artificial intelligence or AI and robotics for smart construction, adopting sustainable practices, refreshing safety measures, and upgrading their knowledge in integrated facilities management. Sessions to look out for include:

  • The update on The Accreditation of Project Managers (APM) scheme by Mr Jonathan Shek, Chairman of the Society of Project Managers, aimed at enhancing standard of project management practice in Singapore's built environment & construction industry

  • Improving measurement accuracy with 3D laser scanning by Mr Mika Honkavuori, Entrepreneur, RECURE

  • Establishing proper data preparation platforms to facilitate accurate retrieval of AI datasets by Mr Kevin Quah, Founder & CEO, Tictag

Propelling ahead with sustainability efforts

BTA 2023 is also the first event in Singapore EXPO to be piloting the sustainability measurements proof-of-concept under Singapore's MICE Sustainability Roadmap with SACEOS to measure event waste and carbon emissions. Together with Singapore EXPO, BTA will be coordinating closely with its exhibitors, suppliers and partners to identify waste drivers and boundaries, and generate actionable insights for the industry to make informed decisions to achieve net zero by 2050. Singapore EXPO, managed by Constellar, also recently announced key investment projects towards achieving Net Zero by 2024.

"The pilot deployment of the sustainability measurements proof-of-concept at BTA 2023 will offer the Singapore MICE industry valuable insights and experience from diverse perspectives. These are especially important to Constellar as both an exhibition organiser and MICE venue operator, and will enable us to play a meaningful role in the MICE eco-system where collaboration with partners is the only way to reach the scale of impact needed," said Mr Jean-François Quentin, Group Chief Executive Officer, Constellar.

BTA 2023 will be at Singapore EXPO Hall 3 from 28-30 March 2023.

About BuildTech Asia

BuildTech Asia is the Asia Pacific premier platform for the built environment sector which showcases the latest smart solutions and productive technologies across the entire building life-cycle. With international and regional brands showcasing the most comprehensive exhibiting profile such as onsite construction machinery & equipment, building materials & solutions, architectural & quality finishes, productive technologies, facilities management, and infrastructure solutions to help accelerate the built environment sector to build faster and smarter. The annual event provides a gateway into Asia to network with a wide range of practitioners, technology experts, industry players, developers, agents, and distributors in the building and construction industry.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/buildtech-asia-2023-to-focus-on-digitalisation-smart-building--construction-and-sustainability-301777132.html

SOURCE Constellar

