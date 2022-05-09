U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Built by Fans and Inspired by Snacks: 7-Eleven Unveils Completed Model 711 Car

·5 min read

One Lucky Customer Still Has the Chance to Win These One-of-a-Kind 7-Eleven-Inspired Wheels

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The time has come for 7-Eleven, Inc. to reveal the completed Model 711, and it is sure to exceed expectations! This one-of-a-kind vehicle has been transformed into a 7-Eleven-inspired masterpiece thanks to hundreds of thousands of social interactions from car enthusiasts and 7-Eleven fans alike. Brought from a dream to reality by the famous automotive restoration shop, Galpin Auto Sports in Los Angeles, California this 2021 Ford Mustang is any car lover's fantasy – and one lucky customer still has the chance to win it by purchasing select items at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8991552-7-eleven-unveils-completed-model-711-car/

Exquisite Exterior
With a stellar classic racer wrap featuring the beloved 7-Eleven colors, this custom car is guaranteed to turn heads wherever it goes. Super green rims and a cherry red under glow mirror the iconic, neon 7-Eleven sign that glimmers after dark. Speaking of icons after dark, the convenience retailer is known for staying open late to meet its customers' late-night snacking needs. So, the night owl emblem embellished on the front grill is a not-so-subtle reminder of the best after-dark snack spot.

Take A Glimpse Inside
A custom car without custom leather seats is like a Big Bite® hot dog without a Big Gulp® drink. The driver of the Model 711 will sit like royalty on slick leather seats adorned with red, orange, and green sunset stripes. What's more, this car will be driven with the assistance of a Slurpee® drink gear shift as an ode to the convenience retailer's iconic frozen beverage. And because 7-Eleven knows its customers are the ultimate snackers, Model 711 comes with a custom pizza snack holder – which sits directly next to cup holders fit for a Big Gulp or Slurpee. But the best part isn't just what you can see – it's what you can smell. The aroma of fresh 7-Eleven coffee will fill Model 711's interior thanks to a custom-made OG To-Go Coffee Since 1964™ air freshener.

"We know our customers have an affinity towards car culture, so building a one-of-a-kind car inspired by our most iconic products was a no brainer," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "We had hundreds of thousands of 7-Eleven car fanatics and customers interact with the voting of customization elements for the Model 711 – and now one lucky customer still has a chance to win these unbelievable wheels. We can't wait to see the places they'll go and the many #CarsOf7Eleven pics they'll take."

The Road to Win Model 711
There is still time for customers to earn the chance to win the fan-designed Model 711 by purchasing select products including Red Bull, Butterfinger, Doritos, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee drinks, and more via 7Rewards®, Speedy Rewards®, or through the 7NOW® delivery app*. Those interested in the opportunity to race off with Model 711 have until May 24 to try their luck. Car fanatics can also enter through social media – follow @7ELEVEn and keep an eye out for posts with #Model711Sweeps for details on how you could drive away as Model 711's new owner.

For more details on how to win the awe-inspiring Model 711, visit Model711.com. Car enthusiasts looking to win big can download the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 2/23/22 at 12:00:01am CT & ends 5/24/22 at 11:59:59 pm CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/mod711sweeps

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

