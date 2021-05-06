Built In Releases 5 Reports on What Tech Candidates Look for in Employers

Discover Candidates' Preferences about Perks and Benefits, Compensation, Tech Stacks and More

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform devoted to elevating the industry and its people, launched five reports today about what tech candidates want from employers. The reports cover candidate preferences on a variety of employer offerings, including perks and benefits, compensation, industries, tech stacks and company qualities.

These reports by Built In give an inside look at what tech candidates seek in an employer when researching new job opportunities.

The data was compiled by analyzing user behaviors across Built In's seven largest technology hubs. The result is an inside look at what candidates seek in an employer when researching new job opportunities.

"As people adapted to life during COVID, candidates began opting for more quality-of-life benefits, and these reports bear that out," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "The research gives employers rich insights into what candidates value, which will help them shape their strategies for attracting hard-to-hire technology talent in 2021. Built In is uniquely positioned to derive these deep insights. Millions of technology professionals visit Built In monthly to learn about the industry, including what employers are offering potential hires in the way of perks and benefits, and much more. Based on users' interactions with our site, we see clear patterns in what candidates consider when looking at employment opportunities."

Perks and Benefits Report

We analyzed first-party user behavior surrounding perks and benefits across seven of our online communities throughout 2020 to determine which were most in demand with tech candidates. Website visitors have a list of 76 options from which to choose. Our findings show the following perks and benefits were the most popular with technology professionals nationwide in 2020 on Built In:

Remote Work Pet-Friendly Office Unlimited Paid Time Off Tuition Reimbursement 401(K) Matching Relocation Assistance Child Care Generous Parental Leave Daily Meals Provided Company Equity

Remote work went from the third most sought-after benefit in 2019 to the most popular in 2020, emphasizing the impact of companies working remotely due to the pandemic. Another benefit that saw a large jump year over year was relocation assistance: It was the ninth most desired benefit in 2019 but rose to the sixth spot in 2020. The report provides a breakdown of this data for each of the seven biggest technology hubs, as well as a "trends to watch" analysis, in the full report here.

Compensation Report

Using the information candidates provide via our salary tools, we determined the average national salary for 15 of the most in-demand technology roles across development, engineering, data, analytics and product. From 2019 to 2020, 13 of the 15 roles saw a compensation increase. A 4.26% increase for senior software engineers represents the largest uptick. The average salaries for these 13 roles both nationally and in each of the seven of the biggest technology hubs can be found here.

Tech Stack Report

We analyzed first-party user behavior across seven of our online communities throughout 2020 to determine what technologies are most in demand with tech candidates. Website visitors have a list of 57 options from which to choose. Below are the 10 most popular technologies in 2020 nationwide:

Python Ruby on Rails JavaScript Java C# Golang .NET Node.js Scala Oracle

Python has been the most in-demand technology two years in a row. C# saw the biggest increase year over year. It ranked the ninth most popular technology in 2019 and the fifth in 2020. To see this data broken down based on location, download the full report here.

Industry Heatmap Report

We analyzed first-party user behavior with industries across seven of our online communities throughout 2020. Website visitors have a list of 62 options from which to choose. Technologists were most interested in learning about companies within these industries in 2020:

Healthtech Fashion Fintech Food Cannabis Gaming Greentech Education Beauty Aerospace

In both 2019 and 2020, healthtech was the most sought-after industry. An industry that's rising in popularity is gaming: It didn't rank in the top 10 in 2019 but was the sixth most desired industry in 2020. Further trends based on this data from a national perspective, as well as insights broken down by location, can be found in the report here.

Content Themes Report

We analyzed our 100 most viewed articles in 2020. By examining the articles' overarching themes, a ranked list revealed eight company qualities candidates most value.

Growth Technology Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Company Culture Team Culture Leadership Perks and Benefits Office Space

See how this data breaks down by location in our report here.

Want to hear experts' thoughts on this data? Join us for a live discussion of these insights on May 20 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Register for the discussion here.

