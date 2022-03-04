U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.25
    -42.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,448.00
    -290.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,888.75
    -141.75 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.10
    -25.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.93
    +2.26 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3344
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4150
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,259.98
    -2,099.64 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.74
    -52.94 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,919.11
    -658.16 (-2.48%)
     

Bukalapak Expands Online-to-Offline (O2O) Offerings with An Online Grocery Platform, AlloFresh

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BUKA.JK
    Watchlist
  • BKLPF
  • BKPTY

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bukalapak ("IDX:BUKA") collaborates with Trans Retail Indonesia and Growtheum Capital Partners to launch AlloFresh, an online grocery platform offering over 150,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in 144 categories. AlloFresh offers 3-hour and quick commerce delivery options across Indonesia.

President Director &amp; CEO PT Trans Retail Indonesia Bouzeneth Benaouda and President PT. Bukalapak.com Tbk Teddy Oetomo with VP Product Marketplace &amp; O2O Bukalapak Fanny Limassa on Press Conference grand launching of AlloFresh, an online grocery platform (2/03)
President Director & CEO PT Trans Retail Indonesia Bouzeneth Benaouda and President PT. Bukalapak.com Tbk Teddy Oetomo with VP Product Marketplace & O2O Bukalapak Fanny Limassa on Press Conference grand launching of AlloFresh, an online grocery platform (2/03)

Willix Halim, CEO Bukalapak said, "AlloFresh's presence will reinforce Bukalapak's position as the leading all-commerce technology company, including O2O offerings, while expanding our broader range of customers in the retail ecosystem. Similar to our Mitra Bukalapak initiative, the combination of the unique model and the thriving partnership will create tremendous opportunities to cater to the growing demand in this segment."

Despite the significant increase in e-commerce activity, the current online grocery market accounts for less than 2% of Indonesia's total grocery retail spend. "This is remarkably low as grocery accounts for 50% of all retail spend in Southeast Asia. As an incoming Independent Commissioner of AlloFresh, I'm thrilled to bring the convenience of online grocery shopping to millions of Indonesian consumers," said Olivier Legrand, Transaction Advisory Member of Growtheum Capital Partners.

Bukalapak's extensive understanding of online user behavior and digital expertise are pivotal for AlloFresh to redefine the category and be a pioneer in the space. Integrating it with Indonesia's largest fresh and grocery offline retailer, the collaboration will further hasten Bukalapak's transformation from a general to a specialty platform.

As one of the strategic partners, Trans Retail Indonesia shares a similar view with Bukalapak about the changing consumption patterns in Indonesia. "Establishing an omnichannel, offline-and-online experience for the customers is the solution. AlloFresh will be the only place to access Indonesia's biggest range of branded and own-label products in just a few simple clicks," added Chairul Tanjung, Chairman CT Corp.

Bukalapak customers can now order their groceries through the AlloFresh app that is available on the App Store and Google Playstore, as well as the "Click & Go" at TRANSMart stores. AlloFresh will deliver the grocery orders from Jakarta to start with.

About Bukalapak:

Bukalapak is the leading all-commerce platform, serving more than 10.4 million offline MSMEs, 6.7 million online merchants, and more than 100 million users in Indonesia. Its business is conducted through the Bukalapak and Mitra Bukalapak mobile or web platforms, offering physical and virtual products.

SOURCE Bukalapak

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • Global shippers will deal another blow to Russian store shelves

    Shipping lines Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, and Ocean Network Express—which together make up half of the world’s container shipping capacity—have suspended service to Russia, further isolating the country from global trade. The decisions to halt service is a result of the escalating crisis in Ukraine, economic sanctions levied against Russia, and operational difficulties, like delays and detention of cargo by customs authorities checking for restricted items in countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. Russia makes up about 3% of global containerized trade, according to Xeneta, a shipping data and analytics company, and cited by Bloomberg.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Why this Ford stock bull sees the price ripping 40% higher

    The Street continues to shower Ford shares with love.

  • The opioid settlement is costing the Sacklers a fraction of their OxyContin sales

    The owners of Purdue Pharma reached a settlement with state and local governments for the opioid crisis, but it's a fraction of the epidemic's total cost.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • Ralph Lauren Executive Howard Smith Resigns Over Personal Conduct

    The luxury brand said a board investigation found violations of the company’s policies.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Devin Nunes suffers another defeat for a meritless lawsuit. It comes as no surprise

    He has been turned down numerous times in his nuisance lawsuits. | Opinion

  • Microsoft, Meta, Spotify, and other tech companies cut ties with Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses tech companies leaving Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine and what it means for consumers.

  • After 2 years, it’s back to the office for Google workers, starting in April

    After more than two years of working from home, Google will expect its workers in the San Francisco Bay Area and "several" other parts of the country to return to the office in April.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.