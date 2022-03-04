Bukalapak Expands Online-to-Offline (O2O) Offerings with An Online Grocery Platform, AlloFresh

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bukalapak ("IDX:BUKA") collaborates with Trans Retail Indonesia and Growtheum Capital Partners to launch AlloFresh, an online grocery platform offering over 150,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in 144 categories. AlloFresh offers 3-hour and quick commerce delivery options across Indonesia.

Willix Halim, CEO Bukalapak said, "AlloFresh's presence will reinforce Bukalapak's position as the leading all-commerce technology company, including O2O offerings, while expanding our broader range of customers in the retail ecosystem. Similar to our Mitra Bukalapak initiative, the combination of the unique model and the thriving partnership will create tremendous opportunities to cater to the growing demand in this segment."

Despite the significant increase in e-commerce activity, the current online grocery market accounts for less than 2% of Indonesia's total grocery retail spend. "This is remarkably low as grocery accounts for 50% of all retail spend in Southeast Asia. As an incoming Independent Commissioner of AlloFresh, I'm thrilled to bring the convenience of online grocery shopping to millions of Indonesian consumers," said Olivier Legrand, Transaction Advisory Member of Growtheum Capital Partners.

Bukalapak's extensive understanding of online user behavior and digital expertise are pivotal for AlloFresh to redefine the category and be a pioneer in the space. Integrating it with Indonesia's largest fresh and grocery offline retailer, the collaboration will further hasten Bukalapak's transformation from a general to a specialty platform.

As one of the strategic partners, Trans Retail Indonesia shares a similar view with Bukalapak about the changing consumption patterns in Indonesia. "Establishing an omnichannel, offline-and-online experience for the customers is the solution. AlloFresh will be the only place to access Indonesia's biggest range of branded and own-label products in just a few simple clicks," added Chairul Tanjung, Chairman CT Corp.

Bukalapak customers can now order their groceries through the AlloFresh app that is available on the App Store and Google Playstore, as well as the "Click & Go" at TRANSMart stores. AlloFresh will deliver the grocery orders from Jakarta to start with.

About Bukalapak:

Bukalapak is the leading all-commerce platform, serving more than 10.4 million offline MSMEs, 6.7 million online merchants, and more than 100 million users in Indonesia. Its business is conducted through the Bukalapak and Mitra Bukalapak mobile or web platforms, offering physical and virtual products.

