BuklUp Releases App to Make Ride Hailing Safer and Easier

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuklUp is thrilled to announce the release of its app, which aims to aggregate existing transportation providers, such as ride-hailing services, taxis, corporate fleets, etc., into a single, user-friendly platform. The transportation app strives to make ride-hailing easier and safer for both transportation providers as well as customers. All you have to do is enter your pickup address, drop-off location, and the date to get an accurate estimate of when your ride will arrive. Users can then choose what type of vehicle they'd prefer and the transportation app will match them with a trusted driver.

Users of the transportation app can expect a safe and secure experience, thanks to BuklUp's stringent background checks and fingerprinting process for its drivers. The process helps ensure that transportation providers have clean records and vehicles that are well-maintained and modern. Additionally, every vehicle used by drivers is rated for its safety and no transportation provider can be accepted into the transportation app without passing a safety inspection.

In addition, to increased safety and a user-friendly interface, this app allows for those seeking rides to support a small business. BuklUp is a local transportation provider connecting transportation resource managers and their customers with a streamlined ride-hailing service. Rather than using apps from large corporations, BuklUp allows customers to support local transportation providers that offer great customer service.

Transportation can be a stressful and dangerous endeavor if not handled with care. The transportation app from BuklUp has been designed to make transportation easier, safer, and more reliable for the Houston Metro area and The Woodlands. Now, you can find affordable, high-quality ride-sharing services without worrying about the safety of your transportation.

About BuklUp

BuklUp is a transportation provider that provides transportation services to businesses and individuals while managing transportation resources in an efficient and reliable manner. The BuklUp transportation app offers customers peace of mind by connecting them with transportation providers whose transportation vehicles are all background checked, fingerprinted, and safe. Customers can also rely on experienced drivers and great customer service every time they use the transportation app. Find out more at buklup.com.

Contact Information
Name: Jp Singh
Email: 353571@email4pr.com
Phone Number: (281) 743-1344

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buklup-releases-app-to-make-ride-hailing-safer-and-easier-301744095.html

SOURCE BuklUp

