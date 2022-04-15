Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to record USD 138.86 Mn growth | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 138.86 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market is set to witness a YOY growth of 10.2% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key business segments and major regions in the market.
Know more about the scope of this market research report. Download a Free Sample Report Now
The market is driven by factors such as the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, the growing IoT commercialization, and advancements in the adoption rates of wearables in healthcare. However, factors such as the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, increasing complexity of RF, and intense competition among vendors will hamper the market growth.
Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: End-user Landscape
By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.
The telecom industry is the prime end-user for bulk acoustic wave sensors.
Bulk acoustic wave sensors are widely used as filters in mobile phones and in telecom base stations due to their superior performance, high reproducibility, and small size.
In addition, the rising penetration of 5G networks is driving the growth of the segment.
The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.
About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.
Factors such as the increasing popularity of plug-and-play devices and the use of mobile hotspot routers as an alternative to dongles are driving the growth of the regional market.
China and Japan are the major markets for bulk acoustic wave sensors in APAC.
The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.
Get highlights on other major segments, regions, and key countries in the market. Request a Free Sample Report
Vendor Landscape:
The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Some vendors are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The companies are identified as major vendors in the market.
Akoustis Technologies Inc.
API Microelectronics Ltd.
Broadcom Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Qorvo Inc.
Qualcomm Inc.
TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.
TDK Corp.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Request a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.
Related Reports:
Photonic Sensor Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 138.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.2
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akoustis Technologies Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akoustis Technologies Inc.
10.4 API Microelectronics Ltd.
10.5 Broadcom Inc.
10.6 Microchip Technology Inc.
10.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
10.8 Qorvo Inc.
10.9 Qualcomm Inc.
10.10 TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.
10.11 TDK Corp.
10.12 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulk-acoustic-wave-sensors-market-to-record-usd-138-86-mn-growth--apac-to-emerge-as-largest-market--technavio-301525917.html
SOURCE Technavio