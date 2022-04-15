Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to record USD 138.86 Mn growth | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 138.86 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market is set to witness a YOY growth of 10.2% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key business segments and major regions in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is driven by factors such as the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, the growing IoT commercialization, and advancements in the adoption rates of wearables in healthcare. However, factors such as the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, increasing complexity of RF, and intense competition among vendors will hamper the market growth.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

The telecom industry is the prime end-user for bulk acoustic wave sensors.

Bulk acoustic wave sensors are widely used as filters in mobile phones and in telecom base stations due to their superior performance, high reproducibility, and small size.

In addition, the rising penetration of 5G networks is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

Factors such as the increasing popularity of plug-and-play devices and the use of mobile hotspot routers as an alternative to dongles are driving the growth of the regional market.

China and Japan are the major markets for bulk acoustic wave sensors in APAC.

The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.

Vendor Landscape:

The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Some vendors are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The companies are identified as major vendors in the market.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.

API Microelectronics Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akoustis Technologies Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

