Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to record USD 138.86 Mn growth | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 138.86 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market is set to witness a YOY growth of 10.2% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key business segments and major regions in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Know more about the scope of this market research report. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The market is driven by factors such as the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, the growing IoT commercialization, and advancements in the adoption rates of wearables in healthcare. However, factors such as the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, increasing complexity of RF, and intense competition among vendors will hamper the market growth.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: End-user Landscape

  • By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

  • The telecom industry is the prime end-user for bulk acoustic wave sensors.

  • Bulk acoustic wave sensors are widely used as filters in mobile phones and in telecom base stations due to their superior performance, high reproducibility, and small size.

  • In addition, the rising penetration of 5G networks is driving the growth of the segment.

  • The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

  • By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

  • About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

  • Factors such as the increasing popularity of plug-and-play devices and the use of mobile hotspot routers as an alternative to dongles are driving the growth of the regional market.

  • China and Japan are the major markets for bulk acoustic wave sensors in APAC.

  • The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.

Get highlights on other major segments, regions, and key countries in the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape:

The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Some vendors are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The companies are identified as major vendors in the market.

  • Akoustis Technologies Inc.

  • API Microelectronics Ltd.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

  • TDK Corp.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Request a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.

Related Reports:

Photonic Sensor Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 138.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.2

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akoustis Technologies Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akoustis Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 API Microelectronics Ltd.

  • 10.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

  • 10.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Qorvo Inc.

  • 10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.10 TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 TDK Corp.

  • 10.12 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

