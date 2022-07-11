Bulk Container Packaging Market Size Worth USD 6.3 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.5% CAGR – Bulk Container Packaging Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Bulk Container Packaging Market finds that increasing demand for industrial chemicals shipping, increasing non-contaminated Food & Beverage delivery, and rapid growth of these containers in multiple industries are predicted to bolster the growth of the Bulk Container Packaging Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in the year 2021.



The Global Bulk Container Packaging Market size is forecasted to reach USD 6.3 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Bulk Container Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Flexi Tanks, Bulk Containers, Bulk Container Liners, Other Products), by Material (Plastic, Metals, Other Materials (Wood, Fiber, Paper Board), by End-Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bulk-container-packaging-market-1716/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Bulk Container Packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% during the forecast period.

The Bulk Container Packaging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Bulk Container Packaging market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Handiness with Regards to Transportation

Bulk field packaging guarantees clean maneuverability and transportability of massive volumes of the product. It is made from identical dimensions to shipment pallets, which leads to clean maneuvering of the field and the usage of forklifts. Flexitank and bendy bulk packing containers are the suitable packaging answers for Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) as it requires less area and reduces shipping cost. Better profitability margin is predicted with the multiplied use of massive-sized, better-fee reusable bulk packing containers which can be used over small packing containers having shorter lifespans. Therefore, increasing focus on easy transportation is anticipated to propel the growth of the Bulk Container Packaging Market.

The Rise in Demand for Plastic-Based Packaging Solutions

The plastic-based packaging products such as pails and drums are developed from various materials like glass and metal which gathered the attention of many consumers as it helps in achieving economies of scale. In addition, many manufacturers use plastic as a raw material to develop a favorable product in order to meet the product’s durability and maintain its reliability. There is an increase in demand for plastic-based container in order to carry dangerous goods that includes flammable, explosive, toxic, and hazardous products, which is also expected to witness the maximum growth of the Bulk Container Packaging Market in coming years.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/bulk-container-packaging-market-1716/0

Benefits of Purchasing Bulk Container Packaging Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Bulk Container Packaging Market:

Product Flexi Tanks Bulk Containers Bulk Container Liners Other Products

Material Plastic Metals Other Materials (Wood, Fiber, Paper Board)

End-Use Industrial Chemicals Petroleum & Lubricants Food & Beverages Paints Inks & Dyes Pharmaceutical Other End Uses

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bulk-container-packaging-market-1716

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the effect of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Bulk Container Packaging Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Bulk Container Packaging Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bulk Container Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Flexi Tanks, Bulk Containers, Bulk Container Liners, Other Products), by Material (Plastic, Metals, Other Materials (Wood, Fiber, Paper Board)), by End-Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is accounted to dominate the growth of the Bulk Container Packaging Market in 2021. This surge is primarily accounted for owing to the increasing corn, oilseeds, grains akin to soybean, and feeds demand from the U.S. In addition, one-third of the entire agricultural land in the U.S. accounts significantly for the export purpose which further propels the regional growth of the Bulk Container Packaging Market. The region is engaged in commercialism & export of alcoholic and wine beverages in massive volume which also contributed to the huge expansion of the Bulk Container Packaging Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Bulk Container Packaging Market:

Greif Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

DS Smith PLC

Mondi Group

Bemis Company Inc.

International Paper Company

Winpak Ltd

Mauser Group B.V

Hoover Ferguson Group

Recent Developments:

December 2018: Mauser Packaging Solutions launched a new medical waste container that provides 100% recycled material. The company was awarded the 3rd prize for this innovative product, in 2018.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Bulk Container Packaging Market?

How will the Bulk Container Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Bulk Container Packaging Market?

What is the Bulk Container Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Bulk Container Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Bulk Container Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Flexi Tanks



° Bulk Containers



° Bulk Container Liners



° Other Products



• Material



° Plastic



° Metals



° Other Materials (Wood, Fiber, Paper Board)



• End-Use



° Industrial Chemicals



° Petroleum & Lubricants



° Food & Beverages



° Paints



° Inks & Dyes



° Pharmaceutical



° Other End Uses



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Greif Inc.



• Berry Global Inc.



• Sealed Air Corporation



• DS Smith PLC



• Mondi Group



• Bemis Company Inc.



• International Paper Company



• Winpak Ltd



• Mauser Group B.V



• Hoover Ferguson Group Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bulk-container-packaging-market-1716/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Breathable Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Non-Woven Tape, PET Tape, Other Types), by Material Type (Paper, Polyethylene (PE), Non-Woven Fabric, Other Material Types), by Product Type (Medical Adhesive Tape, Cloth Adhesive Tape, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, Waterproof Tape), by End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, Other Product Types), by Application (Fixation, Would Dressing, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Digital Printing Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Printing Inks (Solvent-Based, UV-Based, Aqueous, Other Printing Inks (Latex and Dye Sublimation Inks)), by Technology (Thermal Transfer Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electrophotography & Electrostatic Printing, Other Technologies), by Format (Full Color Printing, Variable Data Printing, Large Format Printing, Other Formats), by Packaging Type (Corrugated, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels), by End-Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Household & Cosmetic Products, Other End Uses), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Grade (Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK), Folding Boxboard (FBB), White Lined Chipboard (WLC)), by Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper), by Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Green Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), by Packaging Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



