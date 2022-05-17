U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,069.85
    +61.84 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,554.74
    +331.32 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,886.73
    +223.94 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.91
    +45.49 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.29
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0108 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9730
    +0.0960 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    +0.0158 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3540
    +0.3010 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,155.52
    +890.37 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.32
    +434.64 (+179.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Market Overview, Supplier Intelligence, Pricing Strategies and Models - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·2 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market Overview:

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market
Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market

The Bulk Drug Raw Materials procurement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%. SpendEdge's market experts predicts that this market is expected to have an incremental spend of USD 153.14 billion. Download a sample PDF of this sourcing and procurement report

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market: Supplier Intelligence
Our sourcing and procurement report provides detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Bulk Drug Raw Materials procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

Some of the leading Bulk Drug Raw Materials suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Merck

  • BASF

  • AstraZeneca

This sourcing and procurement report provides detailed analysis on:

  • Strategies deployed by major category end-users

  • The most adopted and high potential pricing models

  • Managing commodity price volatility

  • Negotiate on pricing and contractual terms

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market: Price Strategies and Pricing Models
To optimize the value of the purchase it is crucial to keep a track of current and future price trends. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3%-5%.

  • Identify favourable opportunities in oil and gas pipeline safety TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market
SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

Subscribe to our FREE starter plan if you are looking to explore our capabilities:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

  • Invite colleagues to try platform

Our web-based procurement platform has helped procurement professionals and sourcing teams manage multiple spend areas and achieve more than $2 billion in savings - Sign up for free today!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulk-drug-raw-materials-sourcing-procurement-and-supplier-intelligence-report-by-market-overview-supplier-intelligence-pricing-strategies-and-models---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-301547850.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan shareholders reject special payout to CEO Dimon

    Only 31% of votes cast in a shareholder advisory referendum on Tuesday supported JPMorgan Chase & Co in its special $52.6-million award last year to CEO Jamie Dimon to stay on the job for at least five more years. The preliminary count announced at the meeting is an unusual rebuff from shareholders. This year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended that they vote "no" in JPMorgan's vote because of the special award.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • What's New With Nucor's Charts? Let's Find Out

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor , a steelmaker with shares that trade for less than five times earnings. In discussing Nucor's recent acquisition of CHI Overhead Doors, Topalian said Nucor's strategy is to grow its core steelmaking business and expand into new areas where it can add value. The trading volume has been active but choppy while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) followed prices higher into late April and then moved to the downside.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Portillo’s CEO on expanding in the Sun Belt: ‘We’re following the growth’

    Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the chain's expansion in Texas, Florida, and other Sun Belt states, hiring, and rolling out a new plant-based hot dog offering.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Gasoline Prices Rise Above $4 in All 50 States for First Time Ever

    Gas prices in Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma — the sole holdouts as of Monday — surpassed the $4 a gallon mark overnight.

  • New Oil Traders Fill Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees The a

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Skids On Earnings Miss, Target Earnings Due

    Walmart stock fell as earnings fell short and the company lowered Q2 guidance. with Target on tap Wednesday.

  • Oil hits nearly 8-week high as gasoline prices continue record run

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark trading at its highest since March 24, as gasoline continues its push into record territory and China is seen easing lockdown rules.