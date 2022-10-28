U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,591.77
    +302.12 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Market Overview, Supplier Intelligence, Pricing Strategies, and Models - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market
Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market Overview:

The Bulk Drug Raw Materials procurement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%. SpendEdge's market experts predict that this market is expected to have an incremental spend of USD 153.14 billion.

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/bulk-drug-raw-materials-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market: Supplier Intelligence

Our sourcing and procurement report provides detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Bulk Drug Raw Materials procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

Some of the leading Bulk Drug Raw Materials suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Merck

  • BASF

  • AstraZeneca

This sourcing and procurement report provides a detailed analysis on:

  • Strategies deployed by major category end-users

  • The most adopted and high-potential pricing models

  • Managing commodity price volatility

  • Negotiate on pricing and contractual terms

Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market: Price Strategies and Pricing Models

To optimize the value of the purchase it is crucial to keep a track of current and future price trends. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3%-5%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in oil and gas pipeline safety TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/bulk-drug-raw-materials-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Bulk Drug Raw Materials Market

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

Subscribe to our FREE starter plan if you are looking to explore our capabilities:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

  • Invite colleagues to try the platform

Our web-based procurement platform has helped procurement professionals and sourcing teams manage multiple spending areas and achieve more than $2 billion in savings - Sign up for free today!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulk-drug-raw-materials-sourcing-procurement-and-supplier-intelligence-report-by-market-overview-supplier-intelligence-pricing-strategies-and-models---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-301662008.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Starts Cutting Jobs at Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of people posing as Twitter employees departed from the company’s San Francisco headquarters carrying boxes of belongings. Inside the company, Slack channels lit up with suspicion that the people were enacting a hoax, and were not in fact laid off, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing

  • No other nation in the world produces more oil than the US — so why do we count on countries like Saudi Arabia to supply us with crude?

    So much for being energy independent.

  • For top U.S. oil producers, Permian shale output is losing steam

    (Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost lagging productivity levels. Chevron and Exxon Mobil also offered cautious notes on their Permian oil and gas volumes.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Is Looking Red, Not Black

    Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by a sell- side firm Friday to 'hold' from 'buy' (neutral from outperform). The stock price has been sinking steadily lower for months and the forecast is for more of the same.

  • Politicians ‘like what we do,’ PlugPower CEO says

    PlugPower CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the green energy transition, supply chain snags, and more.

  • Biden Urges Oil Companies to Cut Prices After Shell’s Profit Doubled

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell Plc announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMusk Is Said to

  • Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fueled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple. Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple's $20.7 billion net for the same period. As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded U.S. company by market value - a position now held by Apple.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Warren Buffett's value-based approach to picking stocks somewhat fell out of favor back in mid-2020, when growth stocks led the market out of its pandemic-prompted pullback. The market environment is more than a little rocky this year, though, and Buffett's philosophy is proving itself once again. Whereas the S&P 500 has been rather deep in the red over the past year of trading, Berkshire Hathaway stock is basically breaking even.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

    Higher commodity price realizations and production, as well as strong refining margins, aid ExxonMobil's (XOM) earnings in Q3.

  • Huge Battery Plant Could be Game Changer for Tesla Challenger

    Before Detroit automakers can switch to making electric vehicles, they have to have the batteries to put into them. Lear Corp. will build an $80 million manufacturing plant to supply battery disconnect units for General Motors' full-size Ultium platform-based electric SUVs and trucks. The site, which will manufacture BDUs and other electrification components, is expected to generate $500 million in annual electrification sales when it reaches full production, Lear said.

  • Edwards Lifesciences Is Seeing Downside Price Targets

    Heart-focused medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 which missed by $0.01, revenue of $1.32B which missed by $10M. EW has revised their guidance for 2022. A number of fundamental analysts have cut their price targets.

  • Exxon Reports Highest Profit in History, Beating Expectations

    Exxon Mobil was expected to report outsized profits this quarter thanks to rising energy prices, but its results were even stronger than expected. Earnings per share were $4.45 when $3.86 was expected. Exxon also announced a dividend hike, bring its yield to 3.4% at the current stock price.

  • Exxon Mobil makes record $19.66B in Q3, boosts shareholder dividend 3%

    Exxon said it achieved record Permian Basin production and record North American refining throughput during Q3.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that enough?

    New research from Northwestern Mutual shows a large gap between actual retirement savings and people's goals.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

    High-water price targets from select analysts portend some serious upside for these widely owned Buffett stocks.

  • Why have gas prices in the Northeast jumped in the past week?

    The bad news is that gasoline prices have spiked on the East Coast. The good news is that prices probably won't climb for long --- and the nation, on average, is seeing declines in the fuel's prices at the pump.

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • Exxon Mobil rides again as tech megacaps implode. Big Oil is going back to the future in the 2020s

    Oil and gas companies have unseated tech as Wall Street’s stars. But will it last?