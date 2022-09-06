U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.25
    +23.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,482.00
    +170.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,192.00
    +87.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.00
    +14.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.04
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    +0.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1599
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6490
    +1.0740 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,932.17
    +144.42 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.62
    +3.95 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.17
    +13.74 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Bulk Food Ingredients Market size is projected to reach USD 1,008.1 Billion by 2026

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Development in the Retail Industry and Changing Consumers Lifestyle in the Sector Driving the Bulk Food Ingredients Market Growth

Chicago, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The bulk food ingredients market size is estimated at USD 808.9 Billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach USD 1,008.1 Billion by 2026. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, during the forecast period, in terms of value. Key factors such as a large population, the growing demand for authentic flavors, and an increase in popularity of convenience foods are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific bulk food ingredients market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2141018

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Food Safety and Inspection defines bulk food ingredients as “Bulk food means processed or unprocessed food in aggregate containers from which quantities desired by the consumer are withdrawn. For the purpose of this interpretation, the term does not include fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, salad bars, and potentially hazardous foods, except for raw, frozen, shell-on shrimp or lobster.”

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bulk Food Ingredients Market"
420 – Tables
68 – Figures
384 – Pages

What to Expect in Report: -

  1. Introduction

  2. Research Methodology

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Market Overview

  6. Industry Trends

  7. Regulatory Framework

  8. Competitive Landscape

  9. Company Profiles

  10. Adjacent & Related Markets and more...

Development in the organized market in various countries especially emerging countries such as India, China, Thailand increased the demand of bulk food. The retail food industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years globally. The growth in the Asian market is attributed to foreign direct investment, domestic conglomerates, and government investments. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian retail industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. The industry is projected to reach USD 1,200 billion in 2021 from USD 672 billion in 2017. The relationship between the retail, food processing, and logistics sectors has witnessed significant growth, which facilitates the easy availability of a wide range of products to rural towns.

The development of retail channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, has encouraged the growth of the bulk food ingredients market. These large food chains are the major outlets for bulk food products due to the increase in the trend of on-the-go consumption. With this, supermarkets are also able to capture their share in the bulk food ingredients market. This trend is projected to drive the growth of the bulk food ingredients market. In addition to this, fast-paced lifestyle and changing eating habits is also boosting the market of bulk foods globally.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=2141018

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market.

The demand for bulk food ingredients is projected to increase in the Asia Pacific region due to key factors, such as the rise in disposable income and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of clean/natural label products in Asian countries is projected to offer growth opportunities to food & beverage manufacturers. However, high price volatility and unstable agricultural supply are the key factors that are projected to inhibit the market growth. In addition, improper infrastructural facilities, such as warehousing, act as a challenge for market players.

Related Reports:

Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel - Global Forecasts to 2025

Food Processing Ingredients Market by Type (Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives, Proteins, Food Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, Yeast, Enzymes, Acidity Regulators, Antioxidants, and Release Agents), Form, Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Oil Prices Cool as Traders Look Beyond OPEC Cut

    Oil prices fell back early Tuesday as traders began to look further than OPEC’s modest output cut, which led to a rally at the beginning of the week.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • Why Coffee Tastes Better from a Café, According to an Expert

    Coffee at home tastes good, but why does it always taste better when it's from a café? We had the co-founder of Verve Coffee Roasters tell us why. Plus, we offer a few tips on how to up your coffee game in your own kitchen.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Germany Agrees on Gas Relief Package for Businesses, Consumers

    Berlin’s new package of measures, worth $64.7 billion, represents its latest attempt to shield the country from the fallout of Russia’s economic war on the West and from rising inflation.

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Late

  • Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more

    Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia's move to shut a major gas pipeline. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing arrangement with government investment company Solidium worth 2.35 billion euros ($2.34 billion) to cover its collateral needs. A Finnish government official told Reuters the support was in addition to the 10 billion euros of liquidity guarantees Helsinki announced for power companies on Sunday.

  • Brent crude surges as OPEC+ agrees to cut supply to prop up oil prices

    The producer cartel will slash 100,000 barrels a day from global supply from October.

  • Saudis Say OPEC+ to Stay Proactive After Agreeing Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresThe first OPEC+ oil supply cut in more than a year shows the group is serious about managing global crude markets and willing to take preemptive action,

  • India's fintech majors may feel the heat of the biggest ever takeover

    A mega acquisition is underway in India’s digital payments sector. And it may be giving the industry’s existing players sleepless nights.

  • Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness

    Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned for the blockchain, and is expected to happen later this month. Ether has gained 43% since the “post-Luna crunch” in mid-June, while its main competitors have lagged, with BTC declining 1.4% over the same period, the report said.

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • Platinum Buyers May Shun Russian Metal When Contracts Renewed

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum supply concerns could re-emerge as buyers seek to avoid Russian metal, according to the World Platinum Investment Council.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54While companies have continued to source platin

  • Asia’s Richest Man Adani Is Searching for New Group M&A Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani is scouting for a new leader for his mergers and acquisitions strategy as the incumbent will soon take a new role within the group, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis R

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.