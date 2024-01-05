'The bull case is intact': Why investors should take advantage of the 2024 stock market slump and buy the dip, according to Wall Street strategist

The bull case in stocks is still intact and investors should buy the dip, according to Wall Street strategist Anastasia Amoroso.

US stocks have started 2024 with losses as the market gives back some gains seen during the last two months of 2023.

"We should keep an eye on [the] prize knowing that the Fed is likely to cut rates," Amoroso said.

It's been a weak start for the stock market in 2024, with all major averages giving back some of the strong gains they experienced during the last two months of 2023.

The Nasdaq 100 experienced a five-day losing streak as investors wonder if interest rates are due for a bounce higher after overcorrecting to the downside late last year. Valuations have been another concern for investors, especially as the level economic growth in 2024 remains to be seen.

But iCapital's chief investment strategist Anastasia Amoroso isn't concerned about the week-long sell-off in stocks and said it is natural given the strong rally in stocks late last year.

"The soft landing scenario right now is priced for perfection," Amoroso told CNBC on Wednesday. "So I think the bar is set pretty high for the Fed to surprise positively [and] for the economic data to surprise positively. You've got positioning, you've got sentiment, all of that is pretty stretched, and I think after this really strong finish to the year that we've had, we're just due for some of the giveback."

Stocks can't go straight up, and Amoroso believes investors should take advantage of the slight pullback to buy equities because the bull market is still alive, especially given the massive shift in monetary policy that's happening at the Federal Reserve.

"We should keep an eye on [the] prize knowing that the Fed is likely to cut rates. And it's not just the Federal Reserve, its the European Central Bank that may cut rates as soon as April, it's the Bank of England. so this tidal change is pretty massive. We went from three years of tightening of monetary policy globally to now loosening policy this year, so I think that's really bullish for stocks," Amoroso said.

That's a big deal because borrowing costs for companies should begin to fall, and if a decline in interest rates helps spark an uptick in economic activity, a lot of different sectors could move higher aside from just the mega-cap tech stocks.

"The thing that's really catching my attention is the S&P 500 equal-weight index is down just barely even though parts of the tech sector are down 2% or 3% or in some cases 7%, and I think that goes to show that this should be the year when the investment opportunity set broadens out," Amoroso said.

Finally, Amoroso sees earnings estimates trending higher throughout the year, especially as companies begin to talk about their outlook for 2025. That should naturally lead to higher stock prices, assuming the economy is still on solid footing.

"As the year progresses, earnings estimates should bleed higher because the next year's earnings estimates come into the picture, so I think the bullish case in intact, and I would be looking to buy the dips across a variety of sectors," Amoroso said.

