How bull hauling works and Yellow’s billion dollar bankruptcy bids – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to bull hauler Lora Andela all about the art of hauling livestock.

Yellow now has two billion dollar offers for their terminals, which one will they take?

Is contingency coverage alone enough? Craig Leinauer, inland marine corporate claims manager at Travelers, tells freight brokers how to make sure they’re fully covered in the event of an incident.

Mike Bush is starting his first day at CDL1000. He’s here to talk about the job market for supply chain employees, what’s good at CDL1000, marketing tips and the power of supply chain meetups.

Plus, tender rejects reach yearly highs; Cruise’s rough ride in San Francisco; how merging works; how not to use hammocks; and a terrible way to fix a hole in a wall.

