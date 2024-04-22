Bull Signal Flashing for Cloud Technology Stock

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock is 0.2% higher at $270.90 at last glance. Shares of the blue-chip cloud technology stock recently suffered a bear gap on the charts that pulled it away form its March 1, record high of $318.72. The equity has shed 11.6% over the last month and is now closing in on its year-to-date breakeven mark, though a historically bullish trendline could help turn things around.

Specifically, Salesforce.com stock just came within one standard deviation of its 126-day moving average, after months spent above this trendline. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, one similar signal was seen over the last three years. CRM enjoyed a positive return one month later after that instance, snagging a 5.5% gain. From its current perch, a comparable move would place the security at nearly $286.

CRM Chart April 222024

The stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.91 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) is in the elevated 85th percentile of its annual range. This suggests a very healthy appetite for long puts of late, and an unwinding of this pessimism could help the stock move higher.

The stock's "oversold" 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 23.9 points to near-term tailwinds. Options are affordable at the moment too, per Salesforce.com stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 29% that ranks in the 20th percentile.