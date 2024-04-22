Bull Signal Flashing for Cloud Technology Stock

Jake Scott
1 min read
0
In this article:

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock is 0.2% higher at $270.90 at last glance. Shares of the blue-chip cloud technology stock recently suffered a bear gap on the charts that pulled it away form its March 1, record high of $318.72. The equity has shed 11.6% over the last month and is now closing in on its year-to-date breakeven mark, though a historically bullish trendline could help turn things around.

 

Specifically, Salesforce.com stock just came within one standard deviation of its 126-day moving average, after months spent above this trendline. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, one similar signal was seen over the last three years. CRM enjoyed a positive return one month later after that instance, snagging a 5.5% gain. From its current perch, a comparable move would place the security at nearly $286.

CRM Chart April 222024
CRM Chart April 222024

The stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.91 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) is in the elevated 85th percentile of its annual range. This suggests a very healthy appetite for long puts of late, and an unwinding of this pessimism could help the stock move higher.

 

The stock's "oversold" 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 23.9 points to near-term tailwinds. Options are affordable at the moment too, per Salesforce.com stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 29% that ranks in the 20th percentile.

 

 

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts tune into Spotify's stock price target ahead of earnings

    Here's what could happen next to Spotify's shares.

  • CoStar Buying 3D Technology Firm Matterport in Cash-Stock Deal

    CoStar Buying 3D Technology Firm Matterport in Cash-Stock Deal

  • Gain Exposure to Real Estate and Cannabis With This One Stock That Yields 7.7%

    Real estate and cannabis are hot topics with investors in 2024. Real estate stands out as a solid investment due to its historical resilience, potential for long-term appreciation, and the ability to generate consistent rental income. Cannabis, on the other hand, is more exciting, offering the opportunity to invest in a rapidly expanding legal market with increasing social acceptance and the potential for significant growth in various sectors, including medicinal and recreational use. While some

  • Stocks Halt $2 Trillion Rout as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded after a $2 trillion selloff, with Corporate America kicking off the busiest week for first-quarter earnings that will be key in shaping the outlook for equities.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of

  • Why Lucid Stock Is Stuck in Reverse Today

    An analyst's unenthusiastic rating on Lucid stock is moving bears to click the sell button.

  • Salesforce Stock Relief? Informatica Says No Deal Talks Currently

    Amid reports that Salesforce had been eyeing an acquisition, software maker Informatica on Monday said it's not currently engaged in any discussions to be bought.

  • S&P 500 Trades At Two-Month Low: Where Is The Next Support?

    The S&P 500’s descent below the 5,000 mark marks a two-month low, bringing the index’s worst monthly performance since December 2022 into sharp focus. After closing in the red for the last six sessions, the index — tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) — is currently facing its worst losing streak since September 2022. Furthermore, prices have slipped below the 50-day moving average, a bearish signal that may foretell further downturns. As the market closed last Friday, the S&P 500’s

  • Which Stocks Are Showing Rising Relative Strength?

    How can you spot the best stocks to watch — and weed out the laggards? Start by checking IBD's exclusive Relative Strength (RS) Rating. This telltale metric can help you spot the best stocks to buy and watch in the early stages of a big move.

  • Stock market today: Stocks bounce back with Big Tech earnings in view

    Big Techs are the highlight as hopes rest on this week's flood of earnings to reassure and reignite the market.

  • Strong Earnings Will Give S&P 500 a Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Robust earnings from Corporate America will pull the S&P 500 Index out of its latest morass, despite rising concerns about a significant jump in bond yields, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for Markets