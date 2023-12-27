Bulldog Ale House in New Lenox unexpectedly closes

Bulldog Ale House in New Lenox has closed after 10 years in business within the Bluestone Commons.

A note tapped to the restaurant door stated the owner’s “bittersweet emotions” announcing the closure and “the end of an era.”

“Bulldog Ale House New Lenox has been an integral part of the New Lenox scene, and we are immensely grateful for the support we have received from our loyal patrons, dedicated staff, and the vibrant New Lenox city and surrounding community,” the note read.

Management of the Bulldog Ale House in New Lenox did not immediately return requests for comment. Bulldog Ale House also has locations in Bolingbrook, Carol Stream, Lansing and North Aurora.

Dani Landau, director of operations with WeEat Hospitality Group, which operates Bulldog Ale House and other restaurants, was leaving the New Lenox restaurant Wednesday with bundles of restaurant napkins. He said he did not know why the location was closing.

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann said the restaurant closed officially Christmas Day as a result of a landlord tenant dispute.

“Our understanding is that there was kind of a landlord tenant issue,” Baldermann said.

Baldermann said the landlord has told village officials another restaurant business has expressed interest.

“I don’t expect it to be vacant very long,” Baldermann said. “We’re always sorry to see a business go but it provides an opportunity for a new business to come in.”

Landau spoke to the Lansing Village Board in February as trustees considered opening a Bulldog Ale House and Honey Berry Cafe, operated by WeEat Hospitality Group, there.

In Lansing, Bulldog Ale House opened in the former Jack’s Pub location. The company hired Jack’s Pub employees and those employees were trained at the Bulldog Ale House in New Lenox, Landau said at the meeting.

