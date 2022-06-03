U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.75
    -26.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,082.00
    -141.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,758.25
    -135.50 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.60
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.05
    +0.18 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.47
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1360
    +0.2660 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,736.79
    -356.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.91
    -2.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

BULLET LINER USA ANNOUNCES BUILDER AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

·3 min read

Program Offers North American Builders Opportunity to Use Bullet Liner™ Products

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullet Liner™ (www.BulletLiner.com), a maker of impenetrable protective spray coatings, today announced the launch of its nationwide off-road show vehicle Builder Ambassador program. The company is seeking Builder Ambassadors for the 2022-2023 year. Open to builders of custom modified off-road vehicles throughout North America, this campaign is designed to be a mutually beneficial program offering builders the opportunity to be featured in Bullet Liner's booth at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas this fall, or as a showcased "feature vehicle" at the highly trafficked show through Bullet Liner.  Selected builders and vehicles may also be promoted via Bullet Liner's advertising, social media, and other marketing platforms.

Bullet Liner Ambassador Program offers custom build partnership opportunities.
Bullet Liner Ambassador Program offers custom build partnership opportunities.

"...a mutually beneficial program offering builders the chance to be featured in Bullet Liner's booth at 2022 SEMA..."

Bullet Liner, a Carlisle brand, is the industry-leading spray-on, pick-up truck bed liner. Founded on pioneering technology over three decades ago, Bullet Liner offers a UV color-safe polyurea sealant that protects vehicles from dents, dings, climate extremes, and road damage. The brand understands that builders want to protect their valuable vehicle assets and often need assistance—when developing marquee vehicles for upcoming automotive, truck, and aftermarket automotive accessory industry conferences and high-profile events—to ensure that their creations are "state of the art," with strong show appeal. That's where Bullet Liner comes in.

Benefits of the Bullet Liner Builder Ambassador program include:

  • A "Bullet Lined" vehicle at no cost to the builder

  • Bullet Liner-branded items and collateral materials

  • Opportunity to be featured in Bullet Liner's 2022 SEMA Show Booth as an ambassador

  • Opportunity for a vehicle spot in Bullet Liner's 2022 SEMA Show booth

  • Potential for a feature vehicle spot at the 2022 SEMA Show, sponsored by Bullet Liner

  • Social media amplification and engagement

  • Inclusion in Bullet Liner press releases and announcements

  • Identification as a Bullet Liner Ambassador on the Bullet Liner domestic website

The program is open to any builder located in North America—and custom builds for all makes, models, and types of off-road vehicle are encouraged.  Builders must have a clear direction for their build with plans to take the vehicle to shows and promotional events beyond this year's SEMA Show.  To qualify, a builder must:

  • Be located in North America

  • Provide proposed vehicle(s) with vehicle modifications for evaluation

  • Provide a detailed project summary

  • Provide vehicle renderings/images

  • Commit to featuring the vehicle, with the Bullet Liner logo intact and visible, for a minimum period of one year

"We're thrilled to be partnering with and promoting the current best and up-and-coming off-road vehicle build artists on the market," said Jill Deamer, Global Marketing Brand Manager, Bullet Liner. "We're anxious to see the many creative ways that builders are interested in using Bullet Liner to protect their investment, while providing a distinctive look and texture to their vehicles that is impervious to extreme weathering and the road conditions that would typically damage unprotected surfaces of a prized vehicle."

Interested builders should complete the online application located here.  The deadline to submit projects for consideration is July 15, 2022.

For more information, please contact Jill Deamer, Global Marketing Manager for Bullet Liner, at Jill.Deamer@CarlisleCCM.com—and please visit www.BulletLiner.com for additional details about our premium polyurea spray-on coating products.

 

SOURCE Bullet Liner

