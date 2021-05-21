U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Bulletin from the 2021 Annual General Meeting in Hoylu AB (publ)

Hoylu AB
·3 min read
Distribution of earnings etc.
At the Annual General Meeting of Hoylu AB (publ) today, 21 May 2021, the income statements and balance sheets of the parent company and the Group of the financial year of 2020 was adopted. The meeting resolved that no dividend should be paid and that the remaining shall be carried forward. The Annual General Meeting discharged the directors of the Board and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2020.

Board of Directors and auditor
The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Directors, until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall consist of four (4) Directors and no deputies. The following Directors were re-elected for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting: Björn Wallin, Stein Revelsby and Hans Othar Blix. As a new director and chairman of the Board the Annual General Meeting elected Johan Lindqvist.

Further, the Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Boards proposal, that remuneration to the Board shall continue to be SEK 250,000 for the chairman of the board and SEK 150,000 each to the other Directors except for Stein Revelsby. The remuneration totals to SEK 550,000.

The registered audit firm Deloitte was re-elected for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting as the company’s auditor, with Henrik Ekström as auditor-in-charge. The general meeting resolved that the audit fees shall be paid in accordance with current and approved account.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Boards proposal, to adopt market-conformed guidelines for the determination of remuneration and other employment conditions for the CEO and other senior executives.

Amendment of the Articles of Association’s limits for the share capital and number of shares
The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt new Articles of Association whereby the share capital was changed to a minimum of SEK 4,121,950 (previously 3,091,465) and maximum of SEK 16,487,800 (previously 12,365,860) and the limits on the number of shares were changed to a minimum of 50,000,000 (previously 37,500,000) and a maximum of 200,000,000 (previously 150,000,000).

Issuance authorization
The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, at one or more occasions and for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to increase the company's share capital through new issue of shares, warrants, and/or convertible loan notes to the extent permitted by the Articles of Association.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu + 1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to empower distributed teams to collaborate easily and seamlessly while always staying in sync. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces™ helps enterprises as well as small and medium companies run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents with the same level of engagement and clarity as if everyone were working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:45 CEST on 21 May 2021.


